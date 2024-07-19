10 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Alison Hammond and King Charles to Graziano Di Prima

It’s been a rather dramatic week in the world of showbiz for celebs, including Richard Madeley and Graziano Di Prima.

There have been shock splits, shock exits and shock live TV comments. Missed out on all the goss?

Don’t worry, here’s our rundown of which celebs have had a far worse week than us. (And will likely *not* be getting into that Friday feeling…)

The Strictly faves have reportedly split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs worse week than us: Kai and Nadiya

It was sad news for Strictly fans this week, as it was reported Nadiya and fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington have split following two years of dating.

The pair, who met on the BBC dance show, apparently faced “pressure” of touring together. A source claims they struggled with “being in each other’s space 24/7”.

A source has told The Sun: “It’s heartbreaking. Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love.

“But the pressures of touring – being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll.”

In For A Penny has reportedly been ‘shelved’ (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern

TV favourite Stephen Mulhern reportedly had his show, In For A Penny, ‘shelved’ by ITV this past week.

But it’s not all bad news – according to reports, the Saturday primetime game show is taking a break due to Stephen’s busy schedule.

However, a source has told TV Zone: “Whilst Stephen is busy filming other projects over the summer, In For A Penny continues to be a much-loved format for ITV.

“So don’t put your pennies away just yet as the team could be popping up in your local town, to challenge even more members of the public to take part in their unique and madcap games in the future!”

The pair have called it quits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maya Jama and Stormzy

There must be something in the water this week, as *another* beloved showbiz couple have split: Maya Jama and Stormzy.

The pair reunited in 2023, after rumours of infidelity saw them split in 2019.

However, on Wednesday (July 17), Maya revealed they have gone their separate ways in a candid, and lengthy, statement.

Maya, 29, shared the news in hopes that doing so will avoid “speculation and rumours”.

Richard Madeley was slammed by GMB viewers this week (Credit: ITV)

Celebs worse week than us: Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley is no stranger to ruffling a few feathers. But earlier this week, he left GMB viewers stunned after dubbing a guest as an “idiot”. Um, what?

Richard and co-host Kate Garraway spoke to journalist Charlotte Griffiths on Tuesday (July 16) – who explained her experience with a weight loss drug.

Although Charlotte admitted to not being overweight to begin with, she explained that she let a friend administer the jab without doing any prior research.

However, whilst listening to her story, Richard couldn’t help but exclaim “you idiot”. In response, an embarrassed Charlotte put her head in her hands.

GMB viewers didn’t seem impressed as some took to social media to slam Richard’s antics.

One fumed: “Fancy calling your guest an idiot.” Another stated: “Richard, you can’t call someone an idiot on TV.” A third wrote: “Richard Madeley calling his guest Charlotte Griffiths an idiot.”

When is it not a week when Richard is riling up viewers, eh?

Giovanni has apparently called it quits too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice

Did someone say another split?! Following Giovanni Pernice’s turbulent Strictly aftermath, it appears he has faced another blow as it’s been claimed he has split with his model girlfriend, Molly Brown.

Giovanni and Molly went public with their romance in February, before reports emerged that they had split just weeks later. The couple later reunited and their relationship looked to be going strong ever since.

However, it looks like things have changed dramatically once again, as reports claim “stress” has torn the couple apart.

A source alleged to The Mirror: “Giovanni and Molly grew very close, very quickly, after they split up the first time and got back together. Their relationship has been pretty full-on. But they have rowed again recently and it all came to a head earlier this week, when they called it quits.”

Alison defended herself as being dubbed ‘annoying’ (Credit: Youtube / ITV)

Celebs worse week than us: Alison Hammond

Joining the other celebs having a worse work is Alison Hammond, who was back on This Morning screens on Monday (July 15). But the telly fave was forced to defend herself after co-star Gyles Brandreth said people ‘find them annoying’.

Gyles’ “frank” statement came during the phone-in section of the long-running ITV daytime show. He was there to “cheer up” the viewers following England’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Gyles said he was “excited” to be taking the calls on This Morning. But then added: “I have to tell you, Alison. I must tell you something quite frank. Some people find you and me annoying.”

Laughing, she replied: “I know, but that’s life, isn’t it? There’s always going to be someone who annoys you, and you’ve got to deal with that. It’s OK.”

The 76-year-old responded: “But, what I’m really saying is we can be cheerful but sometimes, people find that a little bit irritating.”

Alison defended herself and Gyles by saying: “We’re not like that all the time. We have our moments, don’t we?”

He then said there are different ways of changing a mood, but if someone else laughs, everyone else is going to laugh – it can “depress some people”.

Don’t worry, we love you Alison!

King Charles ruffled a few feathers this week (Credit: BBC)

King Charles faces backlash

The King found himself in hot water earlier this week after royal fans shared their complaints following Charles’ appearance at the State Opening of Parliament.

The King, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, attended the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday (July 17) – but there was one moment where King Charles appeared to get frustrated with his attire.

Wearing the Imperial State Crown and ermine and a velvet Robe of State, two young page boys were seen attempting to adjust Charles’ robe. The King was then seen waving his hand around to try and adjust the robe.

One of the page boys then pulled the robe over the throne’s arm and away from His Majesty’s hand.

The moment has sparked much discussion on X, as many criticised the monarch’s “entitled” behaviour.

One person said: “Why couldn’t he move it himself?” Another wrote: “Entitlement. Why are we persisting with the monarchy?”

Celebs worse week than us: Graziano Di Prima

It’s the news on everybody’s lips this week: Graziano Di Prima’s shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

On Saturday (July 13) it was announced that Graziano had been axed from the BBC One show following misconduct allegations. The Italian dancer, 30, has been accused of kicking, hitting, and spitting at his celeb partner, Zara McDermott, during last year’s series.

His rep has since confirmed that Graziano did kick Zara – something he “apologised at the time” for. However, a rep for Zara has hit back and insisted it wasn’t a “singular incident”.

