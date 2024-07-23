Tributes have poured in for Autumn Crittendon, who starred on US reality TV show 16 and Pregnant, following reports of her death.

Autumn featured on season five of the MTV series during her pregnancy with her oldest son Drake. 16 and Pregnant aired on US TV between 2009 and 2014.

The mum of three, 27, died on Saturday (July 20), according to reports.

Autumn Crittendon appeared on 16 and Pregnant (Credit: YouTube)

16 and Pregnant death

According to reports, police and paramedics responded to a call at a property in Sandston in the state of Virginia around 3.15pm.

Autumn was said to be found unresponsive, and attempts to revive her did not succeed.

A statement from the Henrico County Police Department read: “Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective.”

It continued: “The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation.

“Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

Autumn Crittendon starred on the fifth season of the show (Credit: YouTube)

‘Something was wrong’

Additionally, TMZ has reported Autumn’s mother and stepfather found her unresponsive after a friend informed them “something was wrong”.

The report continues: “We are told that Autumn had been sick and was complaining of heartburn of late and expressed interest in seeing a doctor.”

The report also claims she was diabetic, and had faced issues with her kidney and blood pressure.

‘These babies will always know how much you love them’

Meanwhile, a Facebook post announcing Autumn’s death reportedly shared by her sister Misty on Sunday (July 20) is said to have been deleted.

However, according to reports, the post contained the tribute: “You were robbed of your life at such a tender age. You left before anyone could tell you goodbye.”

It reportedly continued: “I promise you I will love life in your honour. These babies will always know how much you love them. How amazing you are, how special you are, how much you sacrificed and overcame for them, everything and nothing short of it.”

A fan has said on X: “Far too many dying young!”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Very sad news,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

