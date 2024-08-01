The Olympics in Paris has been a fantastic spectacle so far, with Britain winning 20 medals so far and counting.

But what perks do Olympians get for winning gold, silver, or bronze? Read on to find out…

Alex Yee won gold this week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Olympics 2024 in Paris: What do the athletes get for winning?

Winning gold at the Olympics might be enough for most athletes, however, some countries throw in some nice little bonuses too.

And when we say “little bonuses”, we were underselling it.

Forbes magazine did some research and asked all 206 countries what they offer their athletes if they win gold.

15 nations or territories give their gold medallists a cash prize of $100,000 (£75k) for bringing home the gold.

Hong Kong offers the biggest cash prize, with its gold medallists getting a whopping £587,300 for winning! Israel, meanwhile, is offering £213,900.

Poland offers something slightly different, however. To celebrate 100 years of competing in the Olympics, this time it’s giving their gold medallists a two-bedroom apartment in Warsaw.

This is on top of a £63,000 cash prize, a painting by a “talented and respected” Polish artist, an investment-grade diamond and a holiday voucher for two from a travel agency. Not much then.

Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Lauren Henry, and Georgina Bradshaw won gold in dramatic fashion (Credit: Sky Sports)

Olympics 2024 in Paris: Countries’ prizes

However, the two-bedroom apartment offer is only available to those who win gold solo.

Gold medal winners who win as part of a team will be offered a one-bedroom apartment instead.

In Serbia, medal winners are eligible for a national pension that begins at 40. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic could be in line to claim this prize.

New Zealand doesn’t hand its bonuses out all in one go.

Instead, it spreads them out over four years until the next games. Kiwi athletes will therefore get £31,100 every year until the next games.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams bagged silver (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Does Britain offer bonuses?

It’s not just gold medal winners who get a prize. In Hong Kong, their silver medallists are awarded £295,000, which is certainly nothing to be sniffed at.

Israel gifts their silver medallists with £149,000, and their bronze medallists with £106,000.

But do Britain offer their winners any bonuses? The answer is, in fact, no.

However, they are offered grants after the Olympics towards training costs. British Athletics, which looks after Team GB’s track and field team, does pay out bonuses independently of the government, though.

All athletes who win a medal do also win money from the athletics governing body, World Athletics. They pay around £40,000 per gold medal.

