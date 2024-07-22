22 Kids and Counting 2024 returned to screens on Sunday (July 21) – but it appears viewers all had the same complaint.

Since 2012, the Britain’s biggest family of 24 The Radfords have shared the ups and downs of their rather busy life thanks to their reality show.

And at the weekend, the famous family were back for the new fifth series of 22 Kids and Counting.

The series was back for its new series (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting returns for new 2024 series

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18 and Aimee, 17.

They also share Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, 8, Phoebe, 7, Archie, 6 and Bonnie, 5. Their youngest, Heidie Radford, is three. They welcomed her to the world at the start of lockdown in 2020.

Their brand new 22 Kids and Counting episode aired on Sunday (July 21) on Channel 5. It saw Noel and Sue prepare to move to their dream home, while son Casper also landed a prestigious Premier League trial.

However, within minutes of the episode airing, fans were quick to share their complaints, with many dubbing it as “scripted”.

22 Kids and Counting fans share same complaint

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Christ! It’s not even 5 minutes in and it’s contrived and scripted [explicit] already.”

More scripted, fake nonsense.

Someone else replied: “Isn’t it just! It gets worse,” while a third proclaimed: “More scripted, fake nonsense.”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer wrote: “This actually used to be an interesting programme. Now it’s just a scripted soap about a load of grasping [explicit] desperate to stay in the public eye.”

A fifth penned: “The latest instalment in the contrived and scripted fake life of Britain’s biggest family. What [explicit] do we have in store tonight.”

Sue encourages her 22 children to dream big (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel on 22 Kids and Counting

Elsewhere in the episode, Sue and Noel revealed that they didn’t actually plan to have 22 children. Sue said: “We never actually wanted a big family, did we?” Noel then said: “No, we always wanted three.”

Meanwhile, the Radfords also shared their dream jobs for when they are older. According to Sue and Noel, they encourage their 22 children to dream big.

One of the youngsters wants to be a “silly farmer” while another shared their plans to be “a unicorn”, and someone else is aspiring to work as “a figure skater”.

