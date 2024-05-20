The 22 Kids and Counting family, The Radfords, are adding a new addition to the family. The large brood have announced they have yet another bundle of joy on the way.

Daughter of Sue and Noel Radford, Katie, 21, has shared that she is expecting a baby! The shock pregnancy news took fans of the programme by surprise, with plenty of them flocking to the comments to share their congratulations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie radford (@katieeradfordd)

22 Kids and Counting star Katie Radford announces pregnancy

The family celebrated the pregnancy with a gender reveal party over the weekend, where they disclosed whether Katie is expecting a boy or girl. Sue and Noel Radford already share 14 grandchildren and they have another on the way.

Katie took to Instagram where she shared a string of snaps of the colourful party, including a clip where she and Connor discovered whether they are having a son or daughter.

Baby Carter mummy and daddy can’t wait to meet you.

In the clip, the couple could be seen looking over the moon as they embraced in reaction to the news. Katie penned in the caption of the post: “Baby Carter mummy and daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

22 Kids and Counting star Katie Radford is having a baby (Credit: YouTube)

Katie pulled a smoke cannon whilst Connor kicked a football which displayed which sex they are having, based on the colour.

When Katie pulled the cannon and Connor kicked the football, blue smoke and confetti could be seen streaming out – indicating that they are having a baby boy!

Fans of the Channel 5 programme took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many of them super excited to see the already large family expand!

Sue and Noel are parents to 22 kids (Credit: ITV/Channel 5)

One said: “I feel like I’ve missed a whole chapter!! Congratulations.”

A second penned: “You’re going to make amazing parents! Seeing how you are with the younger’s you’re just so natural both of you!”

A third wrote: “Connor’s genuine emotion of happy tears, just beautiful, what a guy. Congratulations to the both of you. Katie you are made for this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

Another said: Omg I’m crying at work! I’m so so so happy! Best couple, best mummy to be ever! Best parents to be! I love this!

A fourth chimed in: “Oh my!!! Congratulations!!!”

“This is so lovely. So happy for you and all your family,” commented a fifth.

