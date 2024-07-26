22 Kids and Counting stars the Radfords have asked their followers for support in wake of suffering the tragic loss of family friend, Sophie Walker.

The large brood took to Instagram to plead with their fans for help. Sophie died earlier this month, after battling cancer. The 17-year-old was diagnosed with Wilms tumour in 2017 after going to the doctors with a suspected stomach bug.

22 Kids and Counting pay plead with fans over death of Sophie Walker

On Sunday, July 21, 22 Kids and Counting returned to our screens, where they paid tribute to the loss of Sophie. Now, the family are keeping her memory alive with a new plea.

Writing to Instagram alongside a screenshot of a Go Fund Me page in honour of Sophie, the large family penned: “Please can everyone share and donate if you possibly can. To help Jamie and Rebecca.

“Sophie had the most beautiful send off yesterday. Jamie and Rebecca did their beautiful Sophie proud.”

At the end of their 22 Kids and Counting episode on Sunday, the family memorialised Sophie by featuring a picture of her and words on the screen which stated: “In Loving Memory of Sophie Walker 2006-2024.”

Edinburgh born Sophie died on July 6, with her family by her side – including her twin sister Megan.

Sophie Walker death

The Walker family, who are close with the Radfords, are also a large flock. The family of 12 shared the devastating news of Sophie’s death on Facebook. They told their followers: “Our beautiful, intelligent, funny, thoughtful and brave girl Sophie fell fast asleep last night. Just after 6.30pm with Megan lying by her side and surrounded by all her family.

“We love Sophie with all our hearts and our world will never be the same again. To say we are heartbroken is a complete understatement.

“Please keep our broken family in your thoughts & prayers, this is a post I never ever thought I’d have to write.”

Elsewhere, the Radfords later shared they were heartbroken over Sophie’s death. In a tribute they said: “I can’t even find the right words. Beautiful Sophie our hearts are broken, you really were the most beautiful kind hearted funny and bravest girl we will miss your beautiful smile and laugh so much.

“You rest now Sophie and take care of your beautiful amazing family. Love you forever beautiful Sophie.”

