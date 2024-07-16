22 Kids and Counting matriarch Sue Radford has a brand new chapter ahead of her in a variety of ways.

The mum of 22’s final child, Heidie, is set to start school in September, leaving Sue alone at home for the first time without a little one to look after.

Sue appears to be embracing this new era, which boasts even more family milestones – from more grandchildren to her kids flying the nest.

Of course, the Radfords are taking us along for the ride as they embark on another series of their popular Channel 5 series, 22 Kids and Counting.

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford shares wedding news

It sounds like this series is going to be jam-packed. Reports have shared that adopted Noel is looking to delve into his past and investigate his biological family and Millie, 22, has just got engaged.

Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly awaiting the story behind 21-year-old Katie’s gender reveal, after she recently shared to social media that she is expecting her first child.

Millie’s engagement is very exciting – the wedding should be around the end of this year.

The family also endured the purchase of their “dream home” in the country falling through – which is sure to be documented in the series.

Although this was a disappointment for the family, viewers have a lot more to look forward to.

The Radfords news

"There are lots of things in this series," Sue explained to OK!. "It will show Noel's adoption story. Millie's engagement is very exciting – the wedding should be around the end of this year. And Katie's gender reveal is coming."

During a visit to Disneyland Florida in April, Millie Radford was proposed to by her boyfriend of two years, Harley.

Millie Radford’s long-term boyfriend proposed to her on April 18 (Credit: Instagram / @harleyypassmore)

Harley got down on one knee in adorable scenes in front of Cinderella Castle and Millie of course said yes! And it looks like their vows are just around the corner!

Elsewhere, in May, Katie Radford announced the exciting news that she is having a baby. She told Instagram: “Baby Carter. Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

In the post Katie and her boyfriend Connor shared a clip where they discovered whether they were having a son or daughter.

Katie pulled a smoke cannon whilst Connor kicked a football. Both of which revealed the colour blue – indicating that they are expecting a baby boy!

