22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has opened up about the moment a house move “fell through”.

Sue, husband Noel and their 22 children are stars of their Channel 5 reality show, 22 Kids and Counting. With new episodes airing this weekend, the family have opened up about their hectic lives.

Sue has spoken about their plan to move house, which will be detailed in an “emotional” upcoming episode.

Sue Radford on 22 Kids and Counting episodes

Speaking to OK!, Sue said: “We really wanted to move to the countryside for a quieter life, a bit more privacy.

“When it fell through it was absolutely gutting, but sometimes you think these things happen for a reason and I guess it was just not meant to be. It was upsetting when it happened. The house move was an emotional episode.”

Sue, Noel and their family live in 10-bedroom townhouse in Morecambe. However, they considered moving to a country home.

Sue explained that she and Noel planned to let five of their older children remain in their Morecambe home. However, of course, that’s no longer happening.

She added: “It always bothered me that some of the older kids were going to still live in this house and we were going to go and live in the new house. So I’m glad that we’re not doing it now. There are so many memories that have been made in this house. It would have been a shame to have left it behind.”

Sue and Noel previously opened up about their house move falling through.

Sue and Noel Radford on house move

When asked by a social media user whether the house move was “just for TV ratings,” Sue hit back: “No it fell through and we decided that we didn’t want a mortgage going into our 60s.

“Too old for that now. I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason and I’m so glad he took it off the market now.”

22 Kids and Counting starts on Channel 5 on Sunday July 21 at 8pm.

