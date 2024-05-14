22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford is less than impressed with one of her social media followers. In fact, a couple of unkind messages from the user has caused Sue to unleash a furious rant.

The rant covered paying taxes and publicly named and shamed the troll.

Sue took to her Instagram Stories to hit back at a user who undermined whether she and her family pay taxes.

It was here that Sue also had her say about those who dispute just how many holidays the large family go on.

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford rants about paying taxes

Sue has now claimed that she will no longer “tolerate” the nasty remarks she often receives from social media users regarding how she and her brood spend their money.

The messages triggering her rant read: “You are disease…[It’s] paid for by the taxpayer.”

Sue slammed one follower for criticising her family’s spending habits (Credit: Instagram)

Hitting back at the user, Sue fumed on her Stories. She penned: “I wonder if [user’s name] is a high-rate taxpayer or if [user’s name] pays tax at all?

I won’t tolerate it anymore.

“Maybe he’s a bit [bleep] he doesn’t own a motorhome. I would be too as we [bleep] love it. Paid for with our hard-earned, high-rate, taxpayer’s money.”

The 22 Kids and Counting star later apologised for the outburst. She wrote: “Sorry, I’d never share anything like this, BUT we get lots of these so just want to clarify, [user’s name] is a [bleep].”

Sue also disclosed she and her family will be embarking on more holidays (Credit: Instagram)

The Radford Family on Instagram

The mum-of-22 went on to say: “Sorry, I’ve stewed on this since yesterday and it’s wound me up more than it should.

“Sick of messages like this [bleep]. You need to educate yourself before messaging this [bleep] as I won’t tolerate it anymore.

"Off to bed now as we've got lots more holidays coming up, which I'm sure [user's name] won't approve of. "All paid for by our money. Make sure to check in [user's name], which I'm sure you will!"

The family have reportedly enjoyed 27 holidays over the past 28 months, from Disneyland to Dubai – including trips in their motorhome.

Sue, Noel and their young children are currently enjoying a break in their motorhome – which sparked the criticism.

