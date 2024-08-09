6 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Katie Price and Ed Balls to Frankie Bridge

We’ve reached Friday once again after another busy week in showbiz land – but these celebs are probably not enjoying that Fri-yay feeling…

From arrests to holiday backlash and Ofcom complaints, it’s been a few days of controversy to say the least.

So which celebs are probably wishing the week away now that the weekend has arrived? Let’s take a look.

Katie Price was arrested on Thursday (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Katie Price

Is there ever a week when Katie Price isn’t in the news? Well it hasn’t been one of her best weeks…

After soaking up the sun (and getting facial surgery) in Turkey alongside her new man JJ Slater and son Harvey, she landed back in the UK on Thursday to be met with police.

Katie was arrested after she missed a court hearing on her bankruptcy case last week. In a statement, Katie said: “I do hope of course for my son’s sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.”

But in true Pricey style, Katie was seen vaping and applying lip balm as she was detained…. let’s hope for a better week next KP!

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women fave Stacey Solomon recently jetted off on hols with her family. But, of course, it was met with criticism from trolls.

Stacey shared a picture of herself, husband Joe Swash and their kids on the runway. But fans noticed that Joe’s teenage son Harry was missing from the picture.

This sparked a flurry of backlash, with many hitting out at Harry seemingly missing the trip.

Another troll even came for Stacey and Joe after mistaking the Jet2 plane for a private jet… despite the obvious branding.

Give them a break people!

Frankie came under fire on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Frankie Bridge

Loose Women saw a newbie join the panel this week in the form of TikTok sensation GK Barry – aka Grace.

But viewers thought they spotted some tension between Grace and regular panellist Frankie Bridge.

The pair wasted no time in throwing jibes at each other with Frankie even joking she “didn’t like” Grace.

But viewers seemed to actually take it seriously and accused Frankie of being “unwelcoming”.

A rep Grace hit back, insisting to us: “Frankie couldn’t have been more welcoming to Grace – they have a great relationship.”

That told ’em!

Ed Balls and Kate Garraway faced backlash on GMB this week (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Ed Balls and Kate Garraway

It’s been a pretty rough week for Good Morning Britain after the show sparked more than 8,000 Ofcom complaints…

Hosts Ed Balls and Kate Garraway have both come under fire for their interviewing techniques and behaviour on the show.

Kate found herself in hot water with viewers for repeatedly interrupting guests with some even demanding the show to “get rid” of her. Harsh!

Meanwhile, Ed was slammed for clashing with a guest over the UK riots as well as being the presenter who interviewed his wife – Home Secretary Yvette Cooper – over the events.

TV watchdog confirmed it received over 8,200 complaints about GMB this week. Will they be on the lookout for new presenters…?

Cat is currently on her summer break from This Morning… but she’s still making headlines (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley

She may be enjoying a summer break away from This Morning, but it hasn’t stopped Cat Deeley still making headlines this week.

Apparently, a source claimed that Cat has been “upset” over her new stint as one of This Morning’s new main hosts. Since her debut in March, Cat has found herself at the centre of backlash alongside co-host Ben Shephard.

The pair are now taking their summer break and will return in September. An insider said Cat is taking the time to switch off from the This Morning “noise”.

They said: “Cat has been a bit weepy. But she’s away in the sun and is switching off from all the noise and enjoying her downtime with Paddy [her husband].”

A clean slate would be ideal in September, eh Cat?!

