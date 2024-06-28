The tragic death of 24-year-old paramedic and 999: On The Front Line star Daniel Duffield has left his community heartbroken.

Dan, who appeared on series 11 of the Channel 4 show, was found dead at his home on Tuesday (June 25) alongside a body that police believe it that of Lauren Evans, 22.

Just weeks ago, the pair had shared happy memories on social media. According to Staffordshire Police, they have launched a murder investigation into their deaths.

Daniel’s final photo shows him and Lauren at Wembley Stadium (Credit: @daniel.duffield via Instagram)

Details on death of 999: On The Front Line star Daniel Duffield

The relationship between Daniel and Lauren was well-documented on social media. The young paramedic and star of 999: On the Front Line shared moments from their life together.

Dan’s last Instagram Story, posted a week before their death, showed them outside Wembley Stadium for the Capital Summertime Ball.

A week earlier, the pair were seen looking happy on a bowling alley date.

Daniel had also used his Instagram to express his gratitude towards Lauren. He wrote: “Appreciation post for always being there and supporting me! Thank you for everything, adore you so much.”

999: On the Front Line star Daniel Duffield spoke to his crew mate Ellie hours before his death (Credit: YouTube)

Daniel Duffield new details on final hours

According to reports, two paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service found the bodies at 12.30pm on Tuesday. West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed Duffield was an employee at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, Ellie – a student paramedic and Dan’s co-star on 999: On the Front Line – shared her heartbreak on social media.

She also revealed that she spoke to Daniel hours before his death and that the two had plans to meet later in the week.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d have to sit and write this and yet I’m still trying to come to terms with it,” Ellie wrote.

“Dan I can’t believe you’re actually gone. We were meant to go out together this week and I was looking forward to seeing you. Even the phone call we had this morning an hour before you [were] gone I’ll never forget, love you forever Dan,” she continued.

Ellie described Daniel as her best friend at work and in life, a kind-hearted person who always helped others.

Behind his public persona as a dedicated paramedic, reports claim that Daniel had suffered a breakup at Christmas.

Richard Barratt, senior operations manager at West Midlands Ambulance Service, addressed the tragic loss.

“Daniel Duffield was always keen to help and support his colleagues. Our thoughts go out to the families of both of those found at the scene,” said Barratt.

