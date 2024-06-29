Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of 999: On The Front Line paramedic Daniel Duffield.

In a statement released last night, Staffordshire Police confirmed that specialist officers continue to support the families of Dan and girlfriend Lauren Evans.

The statement also featured an update on the cause of death and post-mortem examinations.

999: On The Front Line star’s death update

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: “We can now confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of a woman and a man in Hednesford.

“On Tuesday (25 June), we were alerted by our colleagues at West Midlands Ambulance Service who were at an address in Alpine Drive in Hednesford.

“Sadly, 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend, South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock, were found inside.”

Post-mortems have taken place

It then shared more details about the deaths. “Post-mortems were concluded today (Friday 28 June). The cause of death is a matter for an inquest in due course. As we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the families of those involved.”

‘Speculation is unhelpful’

The statement ended with a quote from Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from the force’s Major Investigations Department. She said: “This incident has understandably devastated the families and loved ones of those involved.

“We’d like to reiterate that the families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time. Please respect that. And again, we’d like to remind you that speculation is unhelpful and hurtful to the families – and can hinder our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has given us information. We expect the scene to be released once we’ve finished all of our investigative work and forensic examination.”

Staffordshire Police initially opened a suspected murder inquiry after the bodies were discovered.

It came as the final picture of the NHS worker was revealed.

