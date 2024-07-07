Abbey Clancy on ‘battle’ she faces ‘every day’ with her children: ‘It drives me mad’

Abbey Clancy, host of Celebrity Homes on ITV, has previously opened up about a ‘battle she faces every day’ with her children.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 38, has been married to ex footballer Peter Crouch since 2011.

The couple share four kids together, including teenage daughter Sophia, nine-year-old Liberty, and sons Johnny, six, and Jack, five.

Abbey Clancy is mum to four children – she shares her two daughters and two sons with her husband Peter Crouch (Credit: YouTube)

Abbey and Peter have appeared on countless video podcasts together, and fans adore the easy banter the pair display between them.

But model mum Abbey has reflected on the challenges she has endured raising her offspring – and admitted to sometimes being ‘maddened’ by her children’s behaviour.

Abbey Clancy opened up about parenting (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Abbey Clancy on her children

Back in April, Abbey and Peter discussed various parenting issues during an episode of The Therapy Crouch podcast.

Reflecting on how they conduct themselves, Abbey seemed to acknowledge disciplining children isn’t easy.

She said: “This is a battle I face every single day.”

Abbey then went on to share: “Last night was such a breeze because I thought, ‘Oh my god, they’re doing their homework, they’re eating their dinner.’ You know, just to get them to sit down and eat.”

However, one aspect of Johnny’s behaviour – standing up while eating – sends Abbey wild, it seems.

This is a battle I face every single day.

She said at the time: “It drives me mad. We’re in a restaurant and it’s like, ‘Can I have your phone?'”

Additionally, Abbey also expressed how frustrating it can be when kids resist brushing their teeth.

And Peter noted how odd he found it that their kids actually listen to him when he gives instructions.

“I don’t know what it is… it’s just an aura of discipline,” he joked.

But Abbey suggested it had more to do with Peter not getting stressed out when the kids are naughty.

A good touch with kids for a big man!

Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes airs on ITV1 at 12.40pm on Sunday July 7.

