Abbey Clancy was left wiping away the tears as she recalled the cruel “abuse” her husband Peter Crouch faced back in the day.

Model Abbey and footballer Peter are one of the UK’s much-loved showbiz couples. Since marrying in 2011, the pair have gone from strength to strength and share four children, Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack.

However, in a recent interview, Abbey – who is on screens on Sunday (June 30) for Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes – opened up about the “horrible” comments people used to make about Peter – causing her to well up.

The model and Peter married in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch

This month, Abbey sat down for an interview on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show. The pair chatted about her new podcast, Exhibit A with Abbey Clancy, which is available every Monday. On the podcast, Abbey speaks to an array of famous faces – including husband Peter Crouch.

But things took an emotional turn during her Chris Evans Breakfast Show interview when Abbey opened up about the abuse Peter has received throughout his career.

Abbey Clancy on abuse Peter Crouch received

Abbey said: “He [Peter] had a documentary earlier in the year and some of the things on that, I didn’t know about Peter.”

It’s making me sad.

She explained: “All the abuse he got, all the articles calling him a freak and he should be in the circus, and the abuse from the fans and the media. I just find it remarkable how he managed to overcome that and still represent the country and play for some of the biggest clubs in the world because, because most people, it would completely destroy them.”

The model recalled the ‘abuse’ Peter received (Credit: ITV)

Abbey Clancy wells up

Abbey added: “And I think that shows a lot about his character, and also to come out of the other side being such a kind man and not bitter.”

With tears welling up, Abbey told Chris: “It’s making me sad.” She then went on to recall the abuse Peter received due to his height.

Abbey said: “When I heard all that stuff about Peter, I was so shocked. For some reason, it’s allowed, because of your height. You can’t get away with saying nasty things to people for other issues.”

Abbey continued: “It was horrible, that. So to interview him was good, but I didn’t want to get him too sad. He’s a very special guy, and I loved interviewing him. He was fab.”

Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes airs from 12:35pm on Sunday (June 30) on ITV.

