Inside Abbey Clancy’s pristine ‘£3m’ home with husband Peter Crouch – cinema room; ‘magical’ garden; outdoor pool

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are showbiz favourites – so it’s no surprise they are the proud owner of a jaw-dropping mansion.

Reportedly worth a huge £3 million, Abbey resides in the Surrey home with husband Peter and their four children, Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack.

And with decades in the business between them, it’s fair to say the pair have splashed the cash on their sprawling family home.

What’s more, on Sunday (June 16) Abbey is back on screens for an episode of Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes. The show sees Abbey take a look inside several famous faces’ houses.

But it appears Abbey didn’t need any inspiration as her own home is just as snazzy! We’re talking, a cinema room, HUGE ceilings and a gigantic outdoor pool.

The couple reside in a lush Surrey mansion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch home

Walking into the opulent property, you’re greeted with heightened ceilings, most likely to accommodate hubby Peter’s 6ft7 frame. What’s more, in her ITV show, Abbey admitted that in the past she has struggled to buy houses that are big enough for Peter, claiming he can’t fit through doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

Throughout the home, Abbey’s opted for calming fixtures and fittings, including plush rugs and rather luxurious chandeliers. There is also a lush fireplace, accentuated with crisp white walls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

Abbey Clancy bedroom

Abbey, who reportedly moved into the property with Peter in 2016, shared a snap of her gigantic bed in a Mother’s Day snap with her kids. The model posed on the bed with her children.

As for her bedroom, the couple have gone for a minimalist look: opting for white walls and an extra tall black headboard. Beside the bed, there’s a table with a large lamp too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch living room

Abbey’s lush living room is *the* place for selfies. Kitted out with a chic mirror, the huge room also has massive windows and a TV on the wall.

Amping up the style, Abbey’s opted for a paisley rug, and in another room, a blue mosaic-style chest of drawers was spotted behind her with a large vase of matching flowers placed on top.

Their mansion is reportedly worth £3 million (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Abbey and Peter’s huge garden

It’s fair to say the exterior of Abbey’s home is just as impressive as its interior! The property features white large sash windows and brown brick walls. As for the garden, boasting a lot of land, the greenery wraps around all the sides – and it also includes an impressive play area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

Abbey has previously described her outdoor space as “magical” and “peaceful”. But that’s not all – back in 2020, Abbey shared a video of the family’s adorable ponies running freely in the huge garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch outdoor pool

As well as the sprawling land in her garden, Abbey also a huge outdoor pool, situated at the back of the property.

The TV star previously shared a snap of the jaw-dropping pool with an enormous balloon display for her daughter’s birthday.

Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes airs on Sunday (June 16) on ITV at 12:40pm.

