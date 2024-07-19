Adam Thomas has shared an update on his arthritis battle with fans as he revealed he’s started taking injections recently.

The former Emmerdale actor has been open about his health struggle over the past few months. He was suffering from arthritis during his Strictly stint late last year.

Now, Adam has said the injections – which he’s been taking for two months – have “changed my life”. However, the star warned that he “won’t be cured”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

Adam Thomas shares arthritis update

Adam, 35, shared a video of his wife Caroline administrating the injection into his thigh.

He wrote: “Firstly would just like to apologise on not keeping you guys updated on my arthritis journey.

“I realised I’ve not posted in a while about it and I know it helps just by talking about it and how am dealing with it for you and for me. Truth is I’m in the best place I’ve been for a very long time time…”

He continued: “I started off as you know on the tablet form methotrexate and it didn’t agree with me at all. The side effects and symptoms were a lot worse than what they are now.

“So for that reason moved over to the injection, because apparently it’s better, and for me it was.

Adam has shared an update on his arthritis on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Adam on Instagram

“Don’t get me wrong I still suffer especially in the beginning, but I feel am getting so much better with dealing with it now. I have good days and bad days but compared to where I was the change is remarkable!

“I’m not going to say am pain free because am not, but compared to the pain I was in worlds apart. I’ll take this all day everyday!!!”

I’m not going to say am pain free because am not, but compared to the pain I was in worlds apart.

Adam said he started the injections a couple of months ago and had been taking them on a Sunday night.

However, he said: “I felt the side effects got in the way of work too much just not myself at all and found it hard to focus and was extremely sick and drowsy.

“So I now take it Friday nights now instead that way if I have a bad spell at least am at home at the weekends. Truth be told I actually thought I was cured!!!

“Haha, so I came off it for a week or so and then I could feel the pain slowly creeping back!”

Adam said injections have “changed his life” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam on arthritis medication

I’m A Celebrity star Adam said his arthritis “won’t be cured” and medication is “something I will have to take for the rest of my life”.

Concluding his update, Adam said: “But I do sometimes take a week off just because I don’t want the side effects that week (it can get pretty exhausting) probably not what I should be doing but hey!

“I hope I can find away to slowly come off it one day but for now that’s my story love ya.”

Fans supported Adam in the comments. One person said: “I’m glad it is working for you, hope it stays that way.”

Another wrote: “I’m also on these injections, I just hate the side effects after but the pain relief is amazing!”

Read more: Adam Thomas hints at Emmerdale return as Adam Barton

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.