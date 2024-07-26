According to reports, Adele has been the topic of speculation over her relationship status after sporting a stunning engagement ring. Now, reports have claimed that she is indeed engaged to her multi-millionaire partner, Rich Paul.

Adele has been flaunting a giant four-carat engagement ring and is apparently set to tie the knot with her American sports agent lover.

Rich, who has been linked to Adele since 2021, is said to have popped the question last Thursday, July 18.

Adele is engaged! (Credit: Youtube)

Adele is engaged to partner Rich Paul

Adele is allegedly over the moon and immediately face-timed friends and family to share the happy news.

A source claimed to The Sun on July 15: “Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring.

“They celebrated with champagne at Chiltern Firehouse the following evening.”

It comes after rumours were first sparked when Adele referred to Rich as her husband and herself his wife, whilst on stage.

Adele thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It’s been an in-joke.

The source is said to have quipped: “Adele thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It’s been an in-joke. Now everyone is joking that she could make the ultimate wedding singer.”

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating since 2021 (Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Adele flaunts engagement ring

The Someone Like You hit maker was previously married to the father of her son Angelo, Simon Konecki, an entrepreneur. The pair were married from 2018 to 2021.

The star was later linked to dad-of-three Rich, who is said to be worth £100million. In 2022 it was reported that they had bought a sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills together.

During her recent Las Vegas residency, Adele has been reported to have said she is eager to have more children. She is said to have exclaimed: “I really want to be a mum again soon. I’ve actually been writing a list of baby names.”

Adele’s ring is reported to be a jaw-dropping four carat diamond. In snaps, the ring looks to be a combination of both diamond and yellow diamond, set on a gold band.

Although the price tag hasn’t been confirmed, it is likely to be eye-watering. According to online sources, 4 carat diamond prices usually range from £17,000 to £163,000.

You might be wondering how Rich has amassed his fortune? Rich Paul is an American sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group. Notably, one of his most famous clients is basketball player LeBron James. Lebron and Rich are also longtime friends.

