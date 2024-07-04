Radio 1 DJ and I’m A Celeb star Adele Roberts has opened up about why she has never tied the knot with her girlfriend, despite two decades of romance.

Adele, 45, has been in a relationship with actress Kate Holderness, 40, since 2004.

Adele has been with her girlfriend for 20 years but never married (Credit: Cover Images)

The couple were introduced by a mutual friend when Kate was looking for someone to teach her to DJ and quickly hit it off.

Kate has previously described Adele as her “twin soul”. Meanwhile Adele has recalled “discussing marriage within the first week”.

But 20 years on there’s still no sign of wedding bells. And now Adele has revealed the unexpected reason why.

Adele Roberts talks marriage to girlfriend Kate

During a recent appearance on fashion designer Amanda Wakeley’s Style DNA podcast, Adele was quizzed on what she might wear on her wedding day.

“This is the reason I’ve not got married. Because I don’t know what to wear,” Adele revealed, insisting: “I’m being serious. Clothes really overwhelm me.

“Kate has to pick her moments when she takes me shopping because I just get really overwhelmed with choice,” she continued. “And so if you came to my house you’d see Kate’s rail. It is beautiful and it’s all the colours of the rainbow. And mine is just black, black, black, black, black. And then maybe one white top.”

In the end she speculated: “I don’t know whether I’d wear a dress or wear like maybe a jumpsuit. I feel like jumpsuits are starting to be my thing now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Wakeley OBE (@amandawakeley)

Elsewhere on the podcast, Adele – who also appeared on Dancing On Ice – also discussed her struggles with body image growing up.

And she shared how getting a stoma bag following a bowel cancer diagnosis helped her to learn to love her body.

Read More: Adele Roberts shares her mum has died following emotional Dancing On Ice performance: ‘I didn’t want to say anything’