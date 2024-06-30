After The Flood actress Sophie Rundle welcomes baby number 2 with co-star husband and shares gorgeous pics

Actress Sophie Rundle has welcomed a baby, her second child, with After the Flood co-star Matt Stokoe.

Sophie first shared the news of her pregnancy while promoting the drama series on BBC’s The One Show earlier this year (January 2024).

The actress has welcomed baby number 2 with hubby Matt Stokoe (Credit: BBC)

Sophie Rundle gives birth

Posting gorgeous pics to Instagram, Sophie revealed she has had a second little boy. She did not share his name, but added a long caption.

“He’s here,” she said. “I am fully ready and expecting to nosedive off the hormonal cliff edge at any moment but for now I am riding this heavenly wave of perfect love.

“I only want to stay in this bed, tending to my exhausted happy bones, sniffing his delicious head and grandly announcing that he is wearing an archival look from the 2021 collection every time I put him in one of his brother’s old baby grows,” before joking “(I am perhaps a tad delirious at this point.) Oh wow, the love the love the love.”

She continued: “Special thanks to the incredible team at @stroudmaternity for bringing him here so safely and happily and for looking after us so expertly, we are so grateful.”

Friends and fans shared their messages of love beneath the post.

Giovanni Fletcher wrote: “Congratulations.”

And Max Beesley added: “Over the moon for you darling. Congrats to you all xxxxxx”

And Gentleman Jack co-star Suranne Jones also sent her congratulations.

When Sophie announced her pregnancy, she discussed how bizarre it had been playing a heavily pregnant character in After the Flood and then becoming pregnant in real life shortly after. She joked: “This is starting to feel like the longest pregnancy any human woman has ever endured”.

She also added that the role had almost changed her mind against having another baby. “Wasn’t pregnant then, had a big fake bump and I think I was sort of put off when I had the fake bump then enough time had passed and now I’m going in for more.”

Sophie Rundle husband Matt Stokoe

The now parents-of-two are both well-known for their acclaimed roles in various TV dramas, Sophie in Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack and Matt in Bodyguard, Black Mirror and Last Tango In Halifax to name just a few.

Sophie is married to After the Flood co-star Matt Stokoe (Credit: ITV)

The couple first met while starring alongside each other in ITV’s historical drama series Jamestown. They have said they ‘fell in love’ on set.

Sophie once said of working with her hubby: “What I will say is we really like working with each other, are similar in the way we work. Both of us are very much you do your homework privately, turn up, do the job, go home, get on with it.”

While they tend to keep their relationship quite private, both wear wedding rings. They had their first child, Henry, in 2021. Sophie regularly shares snaps of the now-toddler on her Instagram, but (often creatively) always keeps his face hidden.

