Ainsley Harriott previously shared how he was left “giggling” during a meeting with King Charles.

Telly favourite Ainsley is a staple on screens, fronting shows like Ready, Steady, Cook and A National Trust Cook Off which is on Sunday (July 14).

So it’s no surprise that he’s rubbed shoulders with several famous faces – including royalty. And during a “nervous” meeting with King Charles, the royal let slip a confession that had Ainsley “giggling”.

The TV chef was awarded an MBE (Credit: ITV)

Ainsley Harriot MBE

In 2020, Ainsley was awarded an MBE for his services to broadcasting and the culinary arts. And for Ainsley it was a “huge honour”.

“I know my parents would have been especially proud of me,” he told iNews in 2021.

As part of getting the MBE, Ainsley met with King Charles – and the pair ended up having “a right old giggle”.

Charles said his sons used to watch Ainsley on the TV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ainsley Harriot and King Charles ‘had a giggle’

The TV chef added to the publication: “I was a little nervous on the day I went to Buckingham Palace for the ceremony, but more excited than anything, and Charles and I ended up having a right old giggle.”

He then shared how Charles revealed an adorable confession about his sons William and Harry.

Ainsley explained: “He was telling me he used to watch my TV shows with his children, then we were nattering about growing herbs. He’s a really keen gardener and he knows what he’s talking about.”

Ainsley Harriott marriage breakdown

Earlier this year, Ainsley claimed that his status as a “national treasure” played its part in the end of his marriage.

The Ready Steady Cook icon caused a stir back in 2012 when he announced his split from wife Clare Fellows. The couple had been married for 23 years with two children.

In a recent interview, Ainsley has now opened up about how his high profile was one of the contributing factors to their decision to divorce.

Watch Ainsley Harriott on National Trust Cook Off on Sunday (July 14) at 11:30am on ITV.

