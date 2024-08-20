The One Show presenter Alex Jones has opened up about feeling ‘overwhelmed’ with the demands of balancing a career and home life.

Despite this, she expressed a strong commitment to her work on the hit show.

In a heartfelt conversation with Bella magazine, Alex reflected on her career.

Alex Jones on The One Show

The presenter expressed both disbelief and joy at her long-standing role with The One Show.

“I can’t even believe I’m still there. I just go in, do the job and hope no one notices I’m still there,” Alex gushed. “I just love it.”

Despite the allure of potentially bigger opportunities, Alex feels fulfilled in her current position. She emphasised that while new projects are always exciting and challenging, her priority is the ‘bread and butter’ of her current role.

I feel overwhelmed all the time, especially now that thing called perimenopause has shown up.

She insisted she’s “really happy” on the show despite people asking if she wants to move on to other opportunities.

Also, as the breadwinner for her family, Alex said the longevity and stability is a major priority.

One of the aspects Alex loves most about her work is the live nature of the show. She shared that the unpredictability and raw format keep her on her toes. Each evening brings a new set of challenges and surprises.

This excitement fuels her passion for the job, despite the inevitable on-air mistakes.

Alex Jones on perimenopause

However, balancing a demanding career and family life has not come without its difficulties. Alex has been married to her husband Charlie Thomson since 2015, and the couple share three children.

The star recently hit headlines after she revealed that she and her family had relocated outside of London. Alex cited the reasons for her move being her desire for her children to have “space to play outside and to grow up in nature”.

Speaking to Bella mag, Alex also opened up about struggling with perimenopause and the impact it has had on her wellbeing.

“I feel overwhelmed all the time, especially now that thing called perimenopause has shown up,” Alex shared.

However, it’s the struggle to spend enough time with her children that weighs most heavily on her heart. Reflecting on her own childhood, Alex expressed that she values the importance of time spent with family above anything else.

“The thing that overwhelms me the most is having enough time with the children,” she confessed.

The One Show airs weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

