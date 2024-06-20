Inside Alfie Boe’s love life after shock split from wife Sarah: ‘Secret dates’, joining celeb dating app and romance with Eurovision star

Singer Alfie Boe – who appears on James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen this weekend (Saturday, June 22) – split from his wife, Sarah, back in 2020 after 16 years together.

Alfie and Sarah were married in 2004 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The love life of Alfie Boe: Split from wife Sarah

Alfie and Sarah tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed two children together during their 16-year marriage.

However, in 2020 during lockdown, Alfie confirmed that he and Sarah had split.

“I can confirm that we have separated. I have nothing but live and respect for Sarah who has been an incredible mother to our two beautiful children and everything is very amicable,” he said at the time.

“Other parts of the story though are absolute nonsense, I would just kindly ask for respect for our privacy.”

Alfie reportedly went on ‘secret dates’ while still married (Credit: ITV)

‘Other parts’ of story

It had been reported at the time that Alfie had been going on “secret dates” while he was still married.

Alfie, now 50, was reportedly enjoying secret dates with a woman 21 years his junior before his split from Sarah. He and the woman had reportedly been chatting for five months before the split.

During a performance at the Royal Albert Hall, the woman Alfie had been texting was sitting in the front row for the show. This was in 2019.

“She was sat in the friends and family section, and when Alfie said he was dedicating The Way You Look Tonight to ‘someone special’ she nudged her pal thinking he meant her,” a source claimed to The Sun at the time.

“When he paid tribute to Sarah — after claiming for months that he wasn’t happy — and then blocked her that same night, it made her feel worthless.”

It was also reported at the time that Alfie had been chatting to women on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

Raya has been used by a string of high-profile stars since its launch. Harry Styles, Emma Watson, Cara Delavigne and Paul Mescal have all reportedly used it.

Alfie reportedly dated Hannah (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Alfie Boe and his romance with Eurovision star

Last year, it was reported that Alfie had enjoyed a secret romance with 2023 Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham. However, their reported romance didn’t last long.

Hannah, 49, has rocketed to fame in the last few years after starring in Ted Lasso and Sex Education, as well as Game Of Thrones.

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “Hannah and Alfie have moved in similar circles for years, but both had partners at different times. Towards the end of last year, they went on a couple of dinners at places like Scott’s in Richmond — where Ted Lasso is set.”

The source continued, saying Hannah wanted to keep her personal life private. They then alleged that it had been difficult to sneak Alife backstage for Eurovision.

“But they managed to sneak Alfie in backstage and kept things low-key. Things have fizzled out. But they remain on friendly terms.”

ED! has contacted Alfie and Hannah’s reps for comment.

