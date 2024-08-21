Clueless star Alicia Silverstone has reassured fans that she is “alive and well” after sparking fears for her safety in latest news.

The star had filmed herself seemingly eating a ‘poisonous’ berry. Alicia, who is currently in London, found something intriguing in somebody’s front garden and decided to taste it.

On Monday (August 9), the actress posted a video to TikTok asking her followers to identify what she had discovered.

While holding up the object, she explained: “I just bit into it because I was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.”

After showing fans the plant she had picked from, Alicia then clarified that it was “definitely not” a tomato. Specifically, she pointed out the difference in the leaves.

It’s almost like a pepper. Does anybody know what this is?

Afterward, Alicia filmed herself biting into the berry and remarked: “I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this.

“It’s almost like a pepper. Does anybody know what this is? I don’t know what it is.”

“I need somebody to tell me, I’m in England,” she continued.

Fans’ fears for Hollywood actress

Fans were quick to speculate that the berry in question was a Jerusalem cherry, a “mildly poisonous” fruit.

The Royal Horticultural Society warns it is “harmful if eaten”.

One wrote: “Who just picks something they don’t know what it is and eats it?”

A second added: “Eating random stuff from bushes when you don’t know what it is is a level of non anxiety that I can only aspire to.”

After leaving her fans worried for almost 24 hours, the Hollywood actress has now updated fans.

She wrote on social media: “Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow,” with winking and tongue out emojis.

Relieved fans rushed to the comments section, with one writing: “Thank goodness! Literally checking your page every hour.”

A second wrote: “I’ve been worried for you. Girl, don’t do that!”

In addition, someone else then asked: “But are you in a world of [faeces] and [vomit]?”

