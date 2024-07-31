Fans of Alison Hammond have been swept up in a wave of excitement after the TV presenter revealed she’s written a new book.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star shared the thrilling news that she is set to release her first novel.

Titled Bombshell – the romcom will hit shelves later this year on November 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison Hammond reveals upcoming book

In her post, Alison wrote: “Exciting News !! My new book ‘Bombshell’ is out Nov 7th. It’s my first novel and I’m really excited for you to read it.

“More details to come but a massive shout out to @iamlisabent couldn’t have done it without you and not forgetting @beccabarrmanagement @penguinukbooks and me #romcom.”

Alison shared the news alongside a mock-up of the book cover, which shows a colourful cartoon of a black woman ice skating. The text underneath reads: “Her Worst Nightmare Might Just Be The Making Of Her.”

This will be Alison’s first novel, but her third foray into the world of publishing.

In 2021, she released her bestselling biography: You’ve Got To Laugh. And one year later, Alison released Black in Time – a book chronicling Black Britons throughout history.

Alison Hammond will be releasing her first novel this November (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

The TV star was immediately flooded with comments from fans expressing their excitement for her upcoming venture.

“That’s my holiday read sorted @alisonhammond55 I ain’t leaving that lounger now! Congratulations, Al, you’re smashing life at the moment!!!!” one fan cheered.

Another gushed: “What a great title! Can’t wait to read this. Congrats! No end to your talents.”

“WOOOHOOO! Can’t wait,” a third wrote.

And a fourth fan also had some kind words for the star. “I wish you the best of luck with your new book lovely. If it’s as great as you then it’ll be worth buying.”

Even Alison’s co-stars dived in to sing their congratulations.

Her This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary wrote: “About time!”

This Morning’s Dr Larisa Corda also gushed: “This is so cool! Can’t wait to read.”

“Pre ordered! So excited,” This Morning’s osteopath Anisha Joshi added.

Read more: Alison Hammond shows off weight loss in skin-tight Lycra as she lifts weights in the gym

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.