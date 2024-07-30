Alison Hammond ‘considering adoption’ amid romance with toyboy as she’s ‘always saw herself with four kids’

Alison Hammond has been making headlines in recent months after reports of a new toyboy boyfriend.

The star has apparently been enjoying a romance with masseur David Putman – who is around 20 years her junior.

Now, according to a new report, Alison is reportedly thinking about her personal life and considering adopting a child.

The mum-of-one allegedly wants more kids (Credit: Youtube)

Alison Hammond boyfriend

Mum-of-one Alison has allegedly “always wanted four kids”, so expanding her brood could be on the cards – especially in wake of her new love.

A source claimed to Closer: “Alison always saw herself with at least four kids, but it didn’t happen and she openly regrets that. As a result, she has always said that she would adopt a small army of kids if she could. She has so much love to give – but it’s finding the time.”

Alison’s son Aidan has welcomed David to the family (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Previously, the star has made it very clear that she wishes for a larger family. In an interview in 2021, the This Morning favourite spoke of her wishes to have more kids.

I’ve got so much love to give – I need six to share it all around.

She reportedly said: “As soon as I had Aidan I went straight on contraception, because the doctors encourage you to. I wish I hadn’t listened and just banged another baby out then. I’m so disappointed as I always saw myself with five or six kids, not one. I’ve got so much love to give – I need six to share it all around.”

Alison Hammond started dating her new flame earlier this year (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond news

The source went on to claim: “Alison has always loved children. She knows it may not be possible now to have more biologically, but she believes that adoption is something that she could see in her future. It would be a project of love. It wouldn’t be something Alison approaches lightly at all – she knows it would be a real journey. But she is really passionate about the possibility of it and finally feels ready.”

Aidan, 19, and Alison’s new flame get along according to reports, meaning their small family has grown close. However, Aiden is of an age where he will likely be leaving home soon.

The insider concluded: “Alison is aware Aidan will be getting ready to fly the nest soonish, although she hopes he will stay until he’s 40. The thought of empty nest syndrome looms, so it could be that adoption is an option for Alison.”

ED! has contacted Alison’s representatives for comment.

