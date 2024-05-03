This Morning star Alison Hammond has broken her silence about her new boyfriend.

It was reported in early April that telly fave Alison has found a “trusted companion”. And in the weeks since, her ‘new man’ has been identified as David Putman.

Russian model and masseur David said to be 6ft 10in tall, and is believed to be in his mid-twenties.

Now Alison, 49, has broken her silence about dating – and admitted she is “not single”, as well as revealing what her son Aidan thinks about who she’s seeing.

Alison Hammond has admitted she is ‘not single’ (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond opens up about her boyfriend

Appearing on the latest episode of the Parenting Hell podcast, Alison was quizzed about whether she’s unattached.

The For the Love of Dogs host responded by telling podcast presenters Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe: “No… I’m not single. I’m dating.”

Alison was also asked about dating as a single parent now Aidan is 19.

Amid reports Alison’s friends are “worried” her ‘new man’ has “another agenda”, she reflected on how seeing someone is “a lot harder”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

What Alison’s son Aidan thinks of her new man

Alison explained: “It’s more difficult. He is more verbal now that he is older. He’ll want to know who this person is and he’ll want to meet them.”

Aidan will want to know who this person is and he’ll want to meet them.

She went on: “It’s a lot harder. He’ll want to know that this guy is treating me well.”

Alison then revealed: “The person who I am seeing at the moment, he is on his Instagram. And is like: ‘Yeah I like him, he’s not too in your face.’ Aidan is on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.207)

ITV star Alison – who is believed to have met David when she booked him for a massage – also shared how Aidan met the person she is romancing.

She said: “When they actually met, [Aidan] really liked him, he really thought he was lovely, so that’s nice. Thank goodness for that! Because normally Aidan hates anybody I date, literally just not interested.”

Alison also joked about Aidan being ‘protective’ of his mum.

This Morning’s Alison has a great relationship with her son (Credit: YouTube)

She went 0n: “And you just know at that point, if Aidan doesn’t like them, this isn’t going to work. There are moments where I think: ‘Who’s the parent here?!’’

“It’s nice though because I always feel like there’s someone there looking over me, protecting me.”

ED! has approached a representative for Alison Hammond for comment.

