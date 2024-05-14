Alison Hammond ‘devastated’ over ‘concerns about new romance’: ‘This is why she was trying to keep it quiet’

Presenter Alison Hammond has found herself in a whirlwind of emotions as her new relationship with her boyfriend faces scrutiny, according to reports.

Among the opinions, one has struck a chord more than the rest – the alleged disapproval of her boyfriend David Putman’s mother, Olga.

“Olga thinks Alison is way too old for David and doesn’t like all the attention her TV fame has brought to her son,” a source claimed recently.

Alison Hammond is ‘devastated’ over her relationship drama, reports claim (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond new boyfriend

TV star Alison was first rumoured to be dating earlier this year. However, the identity of her beau was not known.

It was later claimed that she was in a relationship with Russian model and masseuse David Putman. The relationship immediately raised eyebrows due to their 23-year age gap.

But a new report claims Alison was reportedly “devastated” over David’s mum’s alleged opinion.

A source told Bella magazine: “Alison was absolutely devastated when she heard what Olga said. She thought it was totally unnecessary and didn’t expect it at all.”

However, David’s mother reportedly isn’t the only one who’s not convinced. Alison’s friends have also voiced their concerns to the This Morning host, apparently.

“She has really fallen for this guy, and everyone is worried,” the source continued. “It’s not just the age difference – no one knows him, and people are concerned, especially now his mum has weighed in. This was why Alison was trying to keep it so quiet. She knew what the reaction would be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.207)

Alison Hammond new romance

Breaking her silence on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s podcast Parenting Hell, Alison recently opened up about her love life, saying: “I’m not single, I’m dating.”

Soon after her reported boyfriend’s identity was revealed, it was claimed that his mother wasn’t happy.

A source told The Sun that the age gap isn’t Olga’s only concern – she is also “uncomfortable” with the financial imbalance, reportedly.

“Olga’s traditional values don’t sit well with their relationship. She’s uncomfortable that her son is with someone who has so much more financial power than him,” they confirmed.

However, David is reportedly unfazed by his mother’s protests.

Alison, meanwhile, remains undeterred. A source added to Bella: “Alison isn’t listening. David’s upset with his mum as well – so they’re in this together. Alison just wants to prove everyone wrong.”

TV star Alison Hammond is the new host of For the Love of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

Alison on For the Love of Dogs

The presenter has recently taken over as the new presenter of For the Love of Dogs. She also continues to make hosting appearances on This Morning.

ED! has contacted reps for Alison for comment.

For the Love of Dogs airs on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Tuesday, May 14) at 8pm.

