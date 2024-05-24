This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has shared videos of her son Aidan in hospital with her Instagram followers.

Alison revealed how her 19-year-old had spent time receiving treatment, seemingly for an issue with his tonsils.

Aidan’s mum expressed sympathy for her only child with an emoji in the post’s comments section, saying: “My poor baby.”

But going by some of Aidan’s reactions, he was well looked after – and a reported tonsillectomy wasn’t going to keep him down!

The clips shared on social media, and the humour displayed by Aidan and his mum Alison in them, suggest Aidan is recovering well.

Furthermore, the caption for Alison and Aidan’s joint Insta post bore the caption, referring to his state: “Aidan 1 – tonsils 0 and me high as a [kite emoji].”

Indeed, Aidan appeared woozy in the clips. One part of the upload showed him wearing a medical gown and in a hospital bed, with Aidan insisting he was “feeling good”. He added: “Dunno what all the fuss is about really. It’s fine!”

Another clip depicted a hospital worker showing Aidan a button to press if he needed anything. Additionally, Alison’s voice could be heard telling her son: “You don’t need it right now. I’m here.”

“Just relax, darling,” she went on to tell him, to which he responded. “I’m relaxed, man! I’m good.”

If he was any more laidback, he’d be head down.

Amid Alison’s chuckles, a doctor said: “If he was any more laidback, he’d be head down.”

Meanwhile, another clip showed Aidan in bed with his eyes closed and humming, causing his mum to giggle.

“Are you laughing at me?” he asked her. She told him: “You’re making me laugh, babe. Is that helping you? Is it soothing?”

But Aidan didn’t reply, and continued with his humming.

How fans reacted

Many of the well wishers commenting on the post were amused by the footage and pics shared online.

“Best video I’ve seen on the internet today,” one person wrote.

“So funny. You may be in a bit of trouble tomorrow @alisonhammond55 when he clocks this post,” added another.

And a third person chipped in: “So funny. Get well soon Aidan.”

ED! has approached a representative for Alison Hammond for comment.

