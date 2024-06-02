Amanda Abbington has spoken out about the claims surrounding her former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice.

The actress, 52, was paired with the Italian dancer, 33, on the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing. However, weeks in, Amanda quit on medical grounds. It was later claimed she developed PTSD following her time on the show.

Giovanni has since been hit by allegations about his behaviour during training. However, he recently rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Amanda has now spoken out in a new interview, as she branded Giovanni “nasty”.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Giovanni wanted his training sessions with Amanda recorded.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Gio found the situation [with Amanda] very unsettling, so he asked that all sessions were recorded. It was totally unprecedented, but Gio started to see things in Amanda’s behaviour and wanted to ensure he was protected. What a relief he did.”

However, Amanda has shut down those claims and insisted she was the one who requested that their training sessions were recorded.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Amanda said: “I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us.”

She went on to say: “You don’t understand how awful this all is. Giovanni’s fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I’m getting death threats.

“All of this because I didn’t enjoy a television programme. I didn’t enjoy it because of all of this.”

Giovanni Pernice statement

Following the allegations against Giovanni, the BBC has launched an investigation. In a statement in May, Giovanni said: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.”

He added: “I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.

“Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!”

