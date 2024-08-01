Amanda Abbington has been dealt yet another blow amid her ongoing Strictly drama.

The former Sherlock actress is currently performing on stage in London whilst her feud with Giovanni Pernice rages in the background.

Amanda’s play debuted this week (Credit: Channel 4)

Amanda Abbington dealt blow amid Strictly drama

Last week, Amanda gave emotional interviews on Channel 4 and ITV about her time on Strictly.

This week, the 50-year-old actress is on stage at the Park Theatre, London, for her new play, When it Happens To You.

According to the MailOnline, the star’s new play has struggled to sell out, with the theatre allegedly half-empty. There are 200 seats in the theatre.

According to reports, theatre-goers noticed that there were “dozens” of empty seats on show’s opening night.

In the play, Amanda plays a mother holding her family together following a life-changing event.

The play, which runs until August 31, is about “mining the depths of human courage and the resolve to survive following a shattering incident”.

Amanda received a standing ovation (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Amanda Abbington in tears

According to reports, the actress was in tears during the show’s opening night after she received a standing ovation.

During an interview before the play, Amanda praised the script.

“When I first read the play I couldn’t put it down. I had to finish it in one sitting. It is such a beautifully written piece of theatre,” she said.

“Any actress given this, it would be a gift of a role. It is a beautiful piece of storytelling with incredible characters with a message that needs to be told,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Amanda’s reps for comment.

Amanda has accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ (Credit: BBC)

BBC hoping for closure

Earlier this week, it was reported that the BBC was hoping for some closure following the conclusion of its investigation into bullying allegations levelled at Giovanni Pernice.

“It’s hoped that matters will be decided before then and everyone can move on, and we can start getting excited about the new names attached to the show instead of it being dogged by controversy,” a source told the Mirror.

However, another source wasn’t as optimistic.

“The BBC hope that this report will bring the closure the show desperately needs although truth be told that is quite an optimistic outlook and the reality could be very different,” they claimed.

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

