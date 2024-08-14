Amanda Abbington ‘supported by famous actor ex-husband Martin Freeman’ as he’s ‘concerned’ amid Giovanni Pernice claims

In latest Amanda Abbington news, the Strictly Come Dancing star has reportedly received support from her ex Martin Freeman.

Sherlock stars Amanda, 50, and Martin, 52, were married for 16 years until 2016. They share a son and daughter together.

According to The Sun, insiders claim The Office actor Martin has “reached out to support” his former wife amid the ongoing media controversy over Strictly.

Amanda is said to have received death threats following her claims about Giovanni Pernice, her former pro partner on the BBC One dance contest.

Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington were married between 2000 and 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Abbington and Martin Freeman

The tabloid reckons friends of Amanda’s have told them she been “boosted by Martin’s kindness”.

Amanda’s current partner Jonathan Goodwin is also hailed as her “rock” by the insiders.

They are said to have said: “Martin has made a point of making sure Amanda is OK with everything that has happened recently.”

They reportedly went on: “He was left worried and concerned at learning about the things which Amanda has been going through. And it’s been really heartening for Amanda to know that she has Martin’s support.”

It’s been really heartening for Amanda to know that she has Martin’s support.

Additionally, the sources are said to have claimed: “She’s been through hell recently, and had to endure death threats and hateful messages. She’s relied heavily on her fiancé Jonathan who has been an absolute rock throughout all of this.”

ED! has approached representatives for Amanda Abbington and Martin Freeman for comment on The Sun’s claims.

Amanda Abbington is engaged to Jonathan Goodwin (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice allegations

Meanwhile, reports have indicated the BBC investigation into conduct relating to Strictly may finish up in the next few days.

Amanda, who quit the 2023 series last October and later claimed to be suffering from PTSD, has complained about Giovanni’s behaviour.

She previously said: “I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean. I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.

“I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show.”

Former couple Martin and Amanda share two children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A spokesperson for Giovanni told The Sun: “We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes.

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

The BBC added: “We will not be commenting on individuals or engaging in speculation.”

Read more: Strictly investigation ‘in chaos’ as Amanda Abbington ‘hands over new texts’ amid Giovanni Pernice claims

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.