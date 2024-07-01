Amanda Holden fans stunned by her appearance in photo with teen daughter: ‘You look younger than her’

Amanda Holden took to Instagram to share a sweet snap with her daughter, Lexi, whilst at her prom.

Amanda looked fresh-faced and youthful as she posed alongside her 18-year-old daughter, sporting a floral dress.

Lexi also rocked a floral number, as she beamed beside her TV star mum. However, it wasn’t just their stylish frocks that attracted the attention of fans…

It was Amanda’s stunning appearance!

Amanda is well known as a Britain’s Got Talent judge (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden celebrates prom with daughter

The star took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse into her daughter’s final day at school, with her 2.3m followers. An evidently proud Amanda gushed in the caption: “Last ever day at school. A levels done. Could not be prouder of our little @lexi.hughes brilliant, funny, resilient and all grown up…

“The world is yours… Go and live the biggest possible life.. Mummy, Daddy and Hollie love you.”

It’s safe to say the mother daughter duo looked like two peas in a pod and it was almost hard to tell them apart, especially with their matching blonde locks and sparkling grins!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Hughes (@lexi.hughes__)

Alexa opted for a chic, floor-length gown, patterned with a pink, white and green floral print and accessorised the look with dainty jewellery. Meanwhile, mum Amanda chose a mid-length dress with a flowing skirt and a brightly coloured floral print.

Fans of the radio presenter were quick to share their praise in the comment sections, with several pointing out just how young Amanda looked. One said: “Wow. Y’all look like sisters!”

A second added: “You look younger than your daughter.”

Amanda’s eldest daughter Alexa is 18 years old (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another gushed: “Takes after her mum, beautiful photo.”

A fourth agreed: “You’re like sisters,” and another chimed in: “My god she looks like you, Mama Holden. So grown up.”

A sixth added: “How proud you must be of lovely Lexi, if you are her template then my word is she going to be just fine, beautiful inside and out.”

Another penned: “Beautiful, I imagine you feel so happy and proud of your lovely daughter.”

Lexi also shared her own string of snaps to social media, where she posed with her mum, younger sister Hollie and a flock of her close pals. She quipped in the caption: “Not a little girl anymore.”

Read more: Katie Price takes ‘swipe’ at Amanda Holden over her appearance: ‘I don’t like that look’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.