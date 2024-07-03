Amanda Holden has let slip her husband Chris Hughes’ annoying habit at home – but her co-star was quick to defend him.

TV favourite Amanda married record producer Chris Hughes in 2008, two years after the couple welcomed daughter Lexi. In 2012, Amanda gave birth to their second daughter, Hollie.

And despite all the years they’ve spent together, it seems Chris has a bothersome habit that sparks several rows at home.

Amanda is loved-up with Chris (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden on husband Chris’ bad habit

On Tuesday (July 2) Amanda was back on the airwaves for Heart FM alongside co-star Jamie Theakston. The pair chatted about irrational rows in relationships – and got listeners to send in their messages.

And things took an awkward turn when BGT judge Amanda revealed the silly things that she and hubby Chris argue about.

She shared: “Mine’s over fashion with my husband. Because, he loves wearing his crocs. He loves wearing an animated or heavy metal T-shirt that he doesn’t really know anything about.

“And he’ll choose to wear them out, it’s all about dressing with him,” she added.

The pair are parents to two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden’s co-star defends husband Chris

Later on, Amanda divulged more about Chris’ habits at home. A listener shared how they were fuming about her husband leaving his hair in her sink – and Amanda could relate.

She revealed: “Actually, my husband trims his beard and he leaves all the stubble, and he does it in my sink. We’re lucky that we have two sinks in the bathroom and he does it in my sink to trim.”

Amanda’s co-host then stuck up for her husband, as Jamie told her how her side of the bathroom probably has better lighting.

She replied: “That’s what he says about mine! I’m like: ‘Wash it down the sink if you’re going to do it Christopher.'”

When did Amanda and Chris marry?

After Amanda’s affair with Neil Morrissey, Amanda found love in record producer Chris Hughes.

While engaged in 2006, Amanda gave birth to their first child, a daughter Alexa. The pair tied the knot two years later at Babington House in Somerset.

After wanting more kids, Amanda had a miscarriage in 2010, and their son Theo was sadly stillborn the following year. In 2012, Amanda and Chris welcomed their second daughter Hollie.

