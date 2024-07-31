Amanda Holden shared a concerning Instagram plea with her followers this week, urging them to report a local criminal.

The telly star took to social media to warn her followers about a local person who’s been been kidnapping cats.

Amanda Holden shared an Instagram plea about a local criminal (Credit: ITV)

‘Lunatic’

The BGT star shared a scathing condemnation of a string of crimes going on in her area. Amanda even dubbed the perpetrator as a “lunatic”.

Sharing a shot of the alleged criminal’s car, Amanda Holden urged her Instagram followers: “If you know the owner of this car report immediately to Runnymede police. This lunatic is kidnapping cats.”

This lunatic is kidnapping cats.

Amanda also shared a poster of a stolen cat. The poster read: “My cat was stolen in broad daylight down Abbey Road on Wednesday 17th July between 18:00 and 19:30.

“A silver VW comes down Chantry Road, turns into Abbey Road, does a U-turn, parks outside our house and then takes her, he left back down Chantry Road.” Ultimately, the poster then encouraged those who had seen anything to come forward.

Amanda urged her fans to report the cat kidnapper (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden given her own feline warning

Elsewhere, just a day prior, Amanda had been issued her own warning about feline friends.

The star is currently soaking up the sun on a family holiday in Corfu, Greece, where she met a furry friend. Amanda shared a clip snuggling up to an adorable stray kitten. However, some Instagram users weren’t impressed…

One penned: “Oh dear you always get told even by the locals not to touch cats.”

Another warned: “Beware of ringworm. We caught ringworm after befriending some local kittens in Lesbos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

A third added: “Sad to say, pretty sure that kitten is full of worms! Not great to be petting it at a restaurant table!”

Additionally one fan chimed in: “Hello ringworm! One sure thing handling cats aboard.”

“Just be careful as the cats or dogs could have any disease as you don’t know their history because you are not the owner,” concluded a fifth.

Although the comments from fans appeared concerned, Amanda didn’t seem to be put off. Instead, she showed her love for cats a second time with her Instagram plea.

Meanwhile, Amanda gushed in the caption: “Soooo cute.”

