Amanda Holden slammed over ‘sexist’ comment about men in uniform

Amanda Holden has been blasted by her Instagram followers by making a remark about men wearing uniform.

The radio host was seen in a clip presenting the breakfast show on Heart FM, where she discussed the topic.

Describing Italian police officers, Amanda got quite carried away in describing just how attractive she finds them.

However, some of her fans weren’t so impressed and one even dubbed her as “sexist” in the comment section.

Amanda Holden backlash on Instagram

BGT judge Amanda couldn’t help but gush over policemen as she admitted they look “hot” in their work gear.

She exclaimed: “Spanish and Italian policemen are all… They all look so hot in their uniforms. I am like ‘arrest me’, because those uniforms are insane and in Italy, where I was nearly arrested with Alan Carr.”

The post, uploaded to the official Heart FM Instagram account, was captioned: “Tell us how you really feel @noholdenback.”

Social media users were quick to reveal how they felt – and some soon shared their disapproval of Amanda’s comment.

One – who got a lot of support in the form of likes on the comment – wrote: “Men saying that about a female officer would be classed as sexist. Listen Amanda, you once found Les Dennis hot.”

Another fumed: “Hang on, if a bloke was to say this all hell would break loose screaming it’s derogatory to women.”

“Sexist,” another added bluntly.

However, other followers agreed, with one praising: “Ahhh yesss please! Men in uniform so! They project that they know what they’re doing, can take charge and can take care of you.”

Another agreed: “She’s not wrong.”

A third joked: “Agreed! Been in Spain for over 20 years now & the police get hotter! BUT you have to see the life guards too (hot flush) The amount of times I’ve tried to drown is shameless.”

