Amanda Holden left tearful after sharing emotional vow renewal news

In latest Amanda Holden news, the Britain’s Got Talent judge became tearful during an emotional marriage confession.

Amanda, 53, has been married to husband Chris Hughes since 2008. They share daughters Alexa and Hollie.

But it wasn’t memories of her own wedding day that had Amanda in tears as she took calls on her Heart radio show recently.

Amanda Holden was left emotional (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Holden news

That’s because the radio host and TV personality was moved by a touching anecdote shared by a listener, as they opened up about a surprise vow renewal.

The tale was told as Amanda told her fans she wanted to focus on reasons to be upbeat following the disappointment of England’s footballing defeat to Spain in the Euros 2024 final.

It turns out that caller Angie’s husband had planned the whole thing in secret.

Angie said how they couple enjoyed a “back-to-front” day together, topped off with a big surprise.

Angie explained: “My husband told me we are having a ‘back-to-front’ day on Saturday so I had to wear something that I would wear on Saturday night.”

She went on: “We got back to our home town. We had a walk round and he dragged me to our church and I couldn’t figure out why. But he arranged for all our family to be there and we were renewing our vows. I was gobsmacked.”

But he arranged for all our family to be there and we were renewing our vows.

“When we got there I turned round and said: ‘We can’t go in there, there’s something going on, there’s a ceremony,'” Angie recalled.

She added: “And he said: ‘No that’s fine, they have a coffee morning. Let’s go in.'”

Amanda Holden co-hosts on Heart with Jamie Theakston (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda’s tears

As it turns out, Angie was left shocked as she recognised friends in the congregation. But the true reason for her loved ones being in attendance wasn’t clear until they erupted into cheers.

Angie said: “The vicar was there and greeted me and he said: ‘I’ve never done one without both parties, do you agree to it?” So I said: ‘Well I better.’

“It was amazing and we had about 50 people there. And then they all came back to our house after. My kids had decorated all the house and the garden and it was just amazing.”

Amanda, who co-hosts with Jamie Theakston, admitted she had wept over the heartwarming gesture.

