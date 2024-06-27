Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has been backed by fans after being “body shamed” by trolls.

The TV star came under fire from a troll over her appearance in a recent Instagram post.

What did Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen post on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, June 26), Amanda shared a snap of herself and her son, Reuben.

In the picture, Amanda and Reuben can be seen sitting in a car as they smile for a selfie.

“The boss @reubenowen74 [tractor emoji] and myself,” she captioned the post.

Plenty of Amanda’s followers were thrilled by the selfie.

“Reuben you are such a lovely young man, and good to see you with your mum,” one fan commented.

“Ruben we loved seeing you on the TV in your own right and omg got so much of your dad’s mannerisms!” another said.

Amanda was subject to a cruel remark on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Troll slams Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen

However, one follower commenting on Amanda’s post was less than kind.

“Looks bloody skinny to me. All the fame gone to her head!” they commented.

Fans of Amanda immediately took to the replies to defend the 49-year-old.

“What a nasty woman you are. If you got nothing nice to say, then say nothing,” one fan fumed.

“She is really beautiful and is a powerhouse of a women and the best Mum ever!! And you know if we can be anything in this world we should be kind,” another said.

“Body shaming is not ok, cruel and unnecessary remark, you try working full time and raising 9 kids, wow! Some people,” a third fumed.

Amanda is co-parenting with ex Clive (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda ‘spinning plates’ following split

During an interview with the RadioTimes last month, Amanda made a frank confession about raising her nine children following her split from Clive.

“The way we have raised the kids is that they are quite independent, they do a lot of stuff for themselves. You see, there was a method in the madness,” she said.

She then said that she is still working alongside her ex-partner.

“You have to juggle, don’t you? I’m spinning plates, me,” she confessed.

Our Yorkshire Farm is available to view on My5.

