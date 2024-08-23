Amy Dowden left ‘crushed’ and ‘sick to her core’ over new cancer scare

Strictly pro Amy Dowden has recently been through a harrowing experience that almost jeopardised her anticipated return to the dance show following her cancer battle.

At 34, Amy faced another cancer scare following her previous diagnosis last year, which saw her battle the disease twice.

Amy Dowden suffered another cancer scare as she prepared for her return to Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden on cancer scare

After finding abnormalities during a breast check-up, Amy was immediately rushed back to the hospital for further testing.

Recalling her reaction to the possibility of facing cancer again, Amy didn’t mask her dread. “It felt crushing, I felt sick to my core and so many sleepless nights worried,” she admitted. She shared that the scare “brought back all the memories” of her previous diagnosis.

However, once she received the all-clear from her consultant, Amy couldn’t help but express her gratitude, remarking: “We haven’t had good news much, so thank you.”

The tumultuous journey was captured by BBC cameras as part of the documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me. The documentary details Amy’s fight from her initial diagnosis through to her eventual return to Strictly this autumn.

Speaking of the emotional rollercoaster, Amy remarked in the doc: “It was a scare, such a worrying time. I was in disbelief, I thought I can’t go back through this again, I can’t miss Strictly again. My whole family were heartbroken.”

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 (Cover Images)

Amy Dowden news

The diagnosis came at a time when Amy was already navigating recovery and remission. Back in May 2023, Amy was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer as she was preparing for her honeymoon.

Despite initial surgery, her battle continued when doctors discovered more tumours and a second type of cancer. The Strictly star underwent a mastectomy and subsequent chemotherapy, which led to the loss of her hair – a devastating side effect that deeply affected her, Amy said.

In a remarkable turn of events, Amy made a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last October. Then, in February 2024, she shared the positive news that she had no evidence of disease. This meant she would be returning to the show for their 2024 series.

However, the latest scare put her life “back on hold”. An annual MRI and mammogram revealed widespread calcium deposits in one of her breasts, suggesting the possibility of invasive breast cancer.

Amy’s father, Richard, said in the documentary: “We’re so devastated for Amy again… It’s another blow.”

Ultimately, further tests confirmed that the abnormalities were benign changes. This relief allowed Amy to concentrate on her comeback to Strictly.

Amy Dowden will be returning to Strictly for their 2024 series (Credit: ITV

Strictly 2024

Unfortunately, Strictly itself has faced its fair share of controversy recently. Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, Amy maintains that the show is her “happy place”.

“I’m a proper family girl… For me, it’s my happy place. My heart is so happy to be back,” she added.

Amy credits Strictly not only as her source of joy but also as a life-saver. A breast cancer charity walk with Giovanna Fletcher – wife of her dance partner Tom Fletcher from McFly – was the catalyst that encouraged her to perform a self-check.

“To be back on the dancefloor will be super magical. It’s the best show in the world and I pinch myself every day that I’m part of it,” Amy gushed.

