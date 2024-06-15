Strictly star Amy Dowden confessed that she is still “in shock” after she was honoured in the King‘s Birthday Honours this year.

She isn’t the only star to be honoured either, with Rose Ayling-Ellis also being handed the special honour too.

Rose has an MBE (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly stars Amy Dowden and Rose Ayling-Ellis receive MBE’s in King’s Birthday Honours

Yesterday (Friday, June 14), the King’s birthday honours list was revealed.

Amongst those receiving an honour this year are Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, and dancer Amy Dowden.

Rose, 29, received her MBE for voluntary services to the deaf community.

In 2021, deaf actor Rose, along with Giovanni Pernice, won the show, with their Couple’s Choice routine winning a BAFTA.

In 2022, she became the first celebrity reader to perform a CBeebies bedtime story in sign language.

Amy, 33, meanwhile, has been awarded her MBE for raising awareness around Crohn’s disease.

Amy ‘in shock’ over MBE

Speaking of her honour, Amy said: “I’m so thrilled to be made a Member of the Order of the British Empire. It’s beyond my wildest dreams.”

She also added that she was accepting it “on behalf” of all those who live with Crohn’s.

Welsh dancer Amy – who recently overcame a battle with breast cancer – took to Instagram this morning to share the news with her fans.

The star shared a screenshot of the announcement from the BBC News website for her 663k followers to see.

“I am still in shock, but so honoured to be made Amy Dowden MBE,” she wrote.

She continued, writing: “I will always continue campaigning to raise awareness and fund raising for research into this terrible chronic illness. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful NHS staff who have helped me over the years and @crohnsandcolitisuk who do so much to support fellow sufferers.”

Amy’s fans were thrilled (Credit: ITV)

Followers react as Amy Dowden receives MBE in King’s Birthday Honours

Fans of Amy took to Instagram to express their excitement over the news.

“Yes Amy!!!!!!!! So well deserved!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!” Strictly star Katya Jones commented.

“Wow Amyyyyyy. Yesssss. Don’t be in shock because you deserve this and much more. We love you,” Vito Coppola then wrote.

“Yessssss my sister. I have the biggest smile,” Dianne Buswell then gushed.

“Omg this is huge!! Massive congratulations are in order for the incredible Amy on receiving an MBE for campaigning and fundraising for Crohn’s and Colitis!! So so unbelievably proud of you girlie, you are incredible and you absolutely deserve every honour,” another follower then wrote.

Fans were thrilled for Rose too. “Love Rose,” one fan tweeted.

