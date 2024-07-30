Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son ‘rushed to hospital following crash’

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has reportedly been hospitalised following a crash in Los Angeles.

According to reports, the 20-year-old smashed his electric bicycle into a car on a busy street.

TMZ claims Pax suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital after police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Pax Jolie-Pitt attending a film premiere with his mum Angelina Jolie in November 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt son

The entertainment website also claims Pax was riding an e-bike.

The TMZ report alleges he “rammed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection” as he approached a red light.

Law enforcement sources are also cited as offering further details, including the car’s driver getting out of their vehicle to check on Pax.

It is also claimed witnesses say Pax experienced hip pain, and had apparently suffered a head injury.

Pax, seen here with his mum in December 2023, is said to have been hospitalised (Credit: Cover Images)

TMZ goes on to report Pax is in a stable condition, and may leave hospital shortly.

However, the site also claims medics had feared he’d suffered a minor brain bleed.

ED! has approached representatives for Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Pax Jolie-Pitt for comment.

Most of Angelina’s brood join her at a red carpet event (Credit: Cover Images)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt children

Screen legend Brad, 60, and Maleficent actress Angelina, 49, divorced in 2019 following five years of marriage. The Hollywood pair were a couple for several years before they wed.

Despite the end of their relationship together, the pair are still parents to six kids.

Three of their children are adopted – Maddox, 22, (born in Cambodia) Zahara, 19, (born in Ethiopia) and Pax (born in Vietnam). Shiloh, meanwhile, is 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne are 16.

Following years of custody battles, it is believed Angelina has primary physical custody with their kids, and Brad has “custodial time”.

