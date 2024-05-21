Ant and Dec ‘excited for their boys to grow up together’: ‘Wilder will be like a nephew to Dec’

As Ant McPartlin steps into fatherhood after the arrival of his baby son, his longtime friend and co-host Dec Donnelly is by his side.

The TV duo are looking forward to their children forming a bond similar to their own, reports claim.

Ant has also reportedly made Dec the godfather to his newborn son – Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Following Ant’s new arrival, a close source spoke to OK! Magazine about how the presenters are feeling.

Ant and Dec are excited for their children to bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant and Dec sons

A source revealed that Ant had “always” planned on making Dec the godfather of his children.

“Wilder will practically be like a nephew to Dec, and he and Ant are excited for their boys to grow up together,” the insider added. “There’s less than two years between Wilder and Dec’s son Jack – they want them to become as close as their dads are.”

Commenting on Ant’s past struggles with addiction, the source shared: “Dec’s proud of how Ant has bounced back from all of his issues and is delighted for him and Anne-Marie. He knows fatherhood will be the making of Ant.

“It will also strengthen their bond. Although Ant is a stepdad to Daisy and Poppy, they’ll be able to share experiences of having little children and things like the first day at nursery and school, and just watching their children grow up together. For both of them, it’s time for their careers to take a back seat as they concentrate fully on family life.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ant and Dec for comment.

The presenters have been working together since they were teens (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During a red carpet appearance at the BAFTA Television Awards earlier this month, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage asked whether the longtime friends and colleagues ever got “sick of one other”.

Ant denied this claim but confessed that they would “bicker” when they were younger. The Saturday Night Takeaway presenters met as teenagers on the set of Byker Grove in the 90s.

They’ve been working together ever since, and have become two of television’s most recognisable faces.

