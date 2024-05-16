New dad Ant McPartlin has hit back at comments dog Hurley was missing from his baby announcement.

Earlier this week, Ant announced he’d welcomed his first baby, son Wilder.

However, a “baffling detail” in his baby announcement was quickly described as something of a “kick in the teeth” for ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant McPartlin baby announcement

Taking to the official Ant and Dec Instagram account earlier this week, Ant revealed to the world that he’d welcomed a baby.

The TV star shared a black-and-white snap of him cradling his baby boy.

“Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin,” he captioned the post.

“Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!” he then added.

Plenty of celebs were quick to congratulate Ant over the exciting news.

“Congratulations… welcome to the world Wilder… such beautiful news…,” Holly Willoughby wrote.

“Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations,” Amanda Holden commented.

“Congratulations. Over the moon for you all,” Myleene Klass added.

Ant and Anne-Marie have had a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bizarre detail in Ant McPartlin baby announcement

One key detail of Ant’s baby announcement is the massive, previously unseen tattoo he has on his upper arm.

The tattoo is of a tree, with three names written amongst the branches – Amzie, Daisy, Poppy, Milo, and Bumble.

Daisy and Poppy are his stepdaughters and Amzie is the nickname he has given wife Anne-Marie. Meanwhile, Milo and Bumble are the family dogs.

However, there appeared to be one name reportedly missing from the tree – Hurley, the dog he shared with ex-Lisa. The former couple still share custody of Hurley following their divorce in 2018.

‘Kick in the teeth’ for Lisa

At the time the pic was posted, a source said that the apparent omission of Hurley’s name from Ant’s tattoo was a “kick in the teeth” for Lisa.

“These past 48 hours must have been a real kick in the teeth for Lisa,” a pal has told The Sun.

“This isn’t about the birth of a baby — which, of course, is wonderful news — it’s about it being played out across the country, and all the haunting memories of their latter, troubled years being dug-up again,” they then continued.

“For their beloved Hurley, who turns 11 next month, to be conspicuous by his absence in that tattoo seems baffling.”

However, Ant has now cleared up the confusion.

Hey all, I just wanted to say thank

You so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder.

He’s doing great.

Glad you loved the tattoo as well

For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just… pic.twitter.com/x4wjUnWAbw — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2024

‘He was covered by our newborn’

Taking to Twitter, he posted the full picture of the tattoo – and Hurley’s name is, of course, on the family tree.

Ant said: “Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder.

“He’s doing great.”

He then added: “Glad you loved the tattoo as well. For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks, A.”

