Ant McPartlin ‘snubbing dog Hurley from family tree tattoo’ in baby announcement ‘kick in the teeth’ for ex Lisa Armstrong

Earlier this week, Ant McPartlin announced he’d welcomed his first baby into the world.

However, a “baffling detail” in his baby announcement has been described as something of a “kick in the teeth” for ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant McPartlin baby announcement

Taking to the official Ant and Dec Instagram account earlier this week, Ant revealed to the world that he’d welcomed a baby.

The TV star shared a black-and-white snap of him cradling his baby boy.

“Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin,” he captioned the post.

“Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!” he then added.

Plenty of celebs were quick to congratulate Ant over the exciting news.

“Congratulations… welcome to the world Wilder… such beautiful news…,” Holly Willoughby wrote.

“Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations,” Amanda Holden commented.

“Congratulations. Over the moon for you all,” Myleene Klass added.

Ant and Anne-Marie have had a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bizarre detail in Ant McPartlin baby announcement

One key detail of Ant’s baby announcement is the massive, previously unseen tattoo he has on his upper arm.

The tattoo is of a tree, with three names written amongst the branches – Amzie, Daisy, Poppy, Milo, and Bumble.

Daisy and Poppy are his stepdaughters and Amzie is the nickname he has given wife Anne-Marie. Meanwhile, Milo and Bumble are the family dogs.

However, there is one name reportedly missing from the tree – Hurley, the dog he shared with ex-Lisa. The former couple still share custody of Hurley following their divorce in 2018.

‘Kick in the teeth’ for Lisa

Now, a source has said that the reported omission of Hurley’s name from Ant’s tattoo is a “kick in the teeth” for Lisa.

“These past 48 hours must have been a real kick in the teeth for Lisa,” a pal has told The Sun.

“This isn’t about the birth of a baby — which, of course, is wonderful news — it’s about it being played out across the country, and all the haunting memories of their latter, troubled years being dug-up again,” they then continued.

“For their beloved Hurley, who turns 11 next month, to be conspicuous by his absence in that tattoo seems baffling.”

ED! has contacted Ant and Lisa’s reps for comment.

