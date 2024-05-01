Ant McPartlin ‘buys £200k five-door family car’ ahead of welcoming first baby

Ant McPartlin has reportedly forked out an eye-watering amount for a new family car, ahead of him welcoming his first baby.

In February this year, it was claimed that Ant and wife Anne-Marie Corbett are expecting their first child, who is apparently due in a matter of weeks. Ant married Anne-Marie in 2021 – and she is already a mother to two children from her first marriage.

And it seems Ant is gearing up for the birth of his first baby, as he has said to have splashed the cash on a brand new flash car.

Ant has reportedly splashed the cash on a new family car

Ant McPartlin baby

Earlier this week, BGT host Ant was pictured near his London home, with his new luxury car.

The flash motor boasts five doors. And Ant is said to have forked out around £200,000 on the DBX 707 SUV for his growing family. It’s also been claimed that there is a one-year waiting list for the SUV.

In pictures on MailOnline, Ant could be seen parking his new lush vehicle, dressed in shorts, a gilet and a grey sweatshirt.

Ant is set to be a dad for the first time

Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie

Last week, Ant enjoyed lunch at The River Café in London with Anne-Marie. The pair enjoyed their outing with Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida Andersson.

But a body language expert claimed Ant looked like an “anxious” first-time dad during his rare outing with Anne-Marie.

During the final stage of her pregnancy, body language expert Judi James insists Anne-Marie is taking the lead. While Ant is showing “levels of anxiety” before becoming a dad.

Ant ‘nervous’ ahead of birth

While exclusively talking to the Mirror, Judi said: “Anne-Marie looks so relaxed and happy in these poses, smiling broadly as she cradles her bump with one hand, suggesting high levels of delight at her pregnancy but also the levels of calm that you might expect from someone who has given birth twice before.”

“Ant looks every inch the first-time dad here though. Walking slightly ahead of Anne-Marie he holds her hand but not in the kind of mutual clasp that is the usual signal of bonding and affection. Ant just has hold of Anne-Marie’s fingers here. And he has raised her hand up as though very carefully and protectively towing along a consignment of Ming Vases,” Judi continued.

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted Ant’s representatives for comment.

