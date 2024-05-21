Ant McPartlin in ‘anxious bliss’ and showing signs of ‘tension’ as he’s seen for first time since welcoming baby son

Presenter Ant McPartlin has been spotted for the first time since the birth of his baby son.

The Britain’s Got Talent presenter, 48, walked his dog in London yesterday. This is the first time he’s been spotted since he and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett welcomed their son Wilder last week.

Ant and Anne-Marie announced the baby news with a post on Instagram. They wrote: “Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess.”

Ant McPartlin welcomed his son this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin baby son

In the snaps released of the star, Ant smoked a vape as he walked through a London park with his dog.

Body language expert, Judi James, shared with the Mirror that Ant’s demeanor exuded a “first-time dad mood of ‘anxious bliss’.”

She continued: “His eyes are hidden here and he stuffs one hand in a pocket in a bid to appear nonchalant but the design of his mouth smile shows the telling blend of tension mixed with utter happiness and pride.

“His mouth smile is wide but almost perfectly horizontal with a very straight top lip and gapping at the side of the teeth. It’s not the upturned, boyish, rather naughty grin he uses on TV but this smile does suggest a more grown-up set of emotions now he is a father.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant McPartlin to ‘return to work’

Even though Ant has been spotted enjoying family time, reports claim that he will soon return to work.

He will reportedly present The Prince’s Trust Awards with Declan Donnelly this Tuesday at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London.

For over a decade, Ant and Dec have hosted the show.

The Prince’s Trust recently announced on Twitter: “We’re rolling out the red carpet… The Prince’s Trust and @TKMaxx_UK & @HomesenseUK. Awards are TOMORROW! Join us… to catch all the action live!”

Ant will also return to Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows later this month.

However, following a joint statement with Dec about needing family time, Ant is taking a break from regular gig on Saturday Night Takeaway.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Peter Andre predicts Ant McPartlin’s new baby and Dec Donnelly’s son will be ‘next generation of Ant and Dec’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.