Sweet way Ant McPartlin included his stepdaughters in adorable baby announcement: ‘Grateful they call me Dad’

Ant McPartlin made sure to include his stepdaughters in a very touching way when he announced the birth of his baby son.

Britain’s Got Talent host Ant, 48, became a dad for the first time yesterday (Tuesday May 14) as he and wife Anne-Marie welcome Wilder into the world.

Ant shared a touching upload on Instagram giving the first glimpse of their boy as he also revealed the tot’s name.

Revealing Wilder was born at 8.54am, an emotional Ant added: “Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

But his caption mentioning Wilder’s big sisters wasn’t the only tribute he paid to them.

Ant McPartlin is stepdad to wife Anne-Marie’s two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How Ant McPartlin included stepdaughters in baby announcement

As well as giving social media followers the tiniest first look at Wilder, Ant’s pic also revealed some new ink on his shoulder.

The ‘family tree’ design bears the names of his wife who he got wed to in August 2021, their dogs Milo and Bumble, and also refers to Poppy and Daisy.

Poppy and Daisy are Anne-Marie’s two daughters from her first marriage to former husband Scott. The ex-couple are believed to have separated in late 2017.

Geordie TV star Ant, meanwhile, was previously married to Lisa Armstrong from 2006 until their divorce in 2018.

Ant McPartlin on his stepdaughters Poppy and Daisy

Ant previously indicated how important his stepdaughters are to him during his wedding speech. Reports at the time claimed that Ant said of his stepdaughters: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

Meanwhile, he also spoke about the girls as he reflected about his Saturday Night Takeaway career.

He noted how having Poppy and Daisy in his life has informed his view on resting the long-running light entertainment series.

Ant previously told Fault magazine: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

He went on: “On a more personal level, part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family.

We need to spend some time with our family.

“We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think. And time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now.”

Ant and Anne-Marie married in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘They’re more socially aware than I was’

Additionally, Ant has also praised Poppy and Daisy’s energy as he contemplated the future.

He said to the Telegraph in 2021: “I’ve got two stepdaughters, 13 and 15. And they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am.

“It’s not going to be our generation that saves the world. Look at Greta Thunberg, single-handedly almost making the world aware of climate change. It’s that kind of energy that this generation has got and they’ll save the rest of us.”

