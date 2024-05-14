Ant McPartlin welcomes first baby with wife Anne-Marie as he shares unusual name and gorgeous picture

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has welcomed his first baby with wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The star posted the happy news on Instagram this afternoon (May 14). He shared the tot’s name, gender and first picture.

He said: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Davina McCall said: “Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING !!!! Congratulations to ALL of you.”

Fred Sirieix added: “Congrats.” Fans also chimed in. One said: “Congratulations to you both.”

According to online websites the name Wilder means “untamed” or “wild”. Meanwhile, the name Patrick means “patrician,” “noble,” and “son of Patrick”.

Ant and Anne-Marie haven’t yet confirmed why they chose the names.

Ant McPartlin has welcomed his first baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin baby news: ‘Secret’ pregnancy

While Ant, 48, and Anne-Marie, 46, previously kept their pregnancy news under wraps, rumours had been rife they were expecting for months.

The couple first sparked speculation back in November, when Anne-Marie decided against flying out to Australia to join Ant for I’m A Celebrity.

While Declan Donnelly’s wife Ali Astall and their kids headed Down Under, Anne-Marie stayed at home.

And then in December, Ant and Anne-Marie were spotted at Heathrow airport as they headed off to Dubai for a New Year break.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Anne-Marie looked glowing in a black dress as she gave fans a glimpse of what appeared to be a baby bump.

Pregnancy rumours have been rife for months after Anne-Marie was snapped with what appeared to be a bump (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, hubby Ant beamed as he wished his fellow travellers a Merry Christmas.

One onlooker told the publication: “He couldn’t stop smiling, he looked like the happiest man in the world.”

More recently, in January, Anne-Marie accompanied Ant to the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The couple were snapped leaving together, and what appeared to be a baby bump could be seen as Anne-Marie wore a black top and open varsity jacket.

Ant and Anne-Marie’s love story

Ant began dating his former personal assistant Anne-Marie back in 2018, following his split from wife Lisa Armstrong. Anne-Marie was also recently single at the time following her split from her husband Scott in late 2017.

Anne-Marie, who is already mum to daughters Poppy and Daisy with her-husband, and Ant tied the knot in August 2021 in a star-studded ceremony.

The couple have been together since 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, Anne-Marie’s daughters took centre stage at the nuptials. They’re said to have performed readings during the ceremony, and also acted as bridesmaids for their mum.

Proud Ant then paid tribute to the girls in his speech at the reception as he reportedly told guests: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

While he keeps his personal life fairly private, Ant previously gushed that Anne-Marie was his “rock”.

He said: “She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life. It’s great.”

He also described Anne-Marie and her daughters as his “happy place” during the 2020 final of I’m A Celebrity.

