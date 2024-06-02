Inside BGT host Ant McPartlin’s life as a new dad – ‘anxious bliss’; missing meeting with the King; addressing family concern

Ant McPartlin – who is hosting the BGT final on Sunday, June 2 – has had a very busy few weeks.

The Geordie star has recently welcomed a baby boy into the family – and a lot has happened since…

Ant and Anne-Marie welcomed a baby recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin welcomes baby boy

Earlier this month, Ant welcomed his first son, Wilder, into the family.

Wilder is his first child with wife Anne-Marie. He is already the stepfather to her two daughters, Daisy and Poppy.

Ant announced the exciting news on his Instagram. He shared a snap of himself cradling baby Wilder, along with a caption confessing he was a “mess”.

“Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am,” he wrote.

“Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Ant McPartlin tattoo drama

In his baby announcement, Ant showed off a new tattoo. The tattoo is of a big tree, with the names of Ant’s loved ones within the branches.

In the tree, the names of Anne-Marie, Poppy, and Daisy could be seen. Their pooches names, Milo and Bumble, could also be seen.

However, in the picture shared on Instagram, Hurley’s name couldn’t be seen.

Hurley is the dog that Ant and his ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong shared during their marriage. When they split, they decided to share custody of Hurley.

Ant addresses tattoo complaints

The fact that Hurley’s name couldn’t be seen in the tattoo on first glance led to some believing that Ant had deliberately left him out – which was described as a “kick in the teeth” for ex Lisa.

However, Ant cleared things up, revealing that Hurley’s name was actually on the tattoo, it just wasn’t visible at the time due to Wilder’s head covering it in the baby announcement photo.

Taking to Twitter, Ant wrote: “For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks, A.”

Ant seemed ‘anxious’ while out with Wilder recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin in ‘anxious bliss’ following birth of baby Wilder

Days after Wilder’s birth, Ant was spotted out with his son and wife.

Speaking to The Mirror, a body language expert analysed Ant’s behaviour while pushing Wilder in the pram.

“Ant pushes this baby buggy with all the intense care and concentration of a man test-driving a brand new top-of-the-range Porsche here. His grip is so firm that his knuckles seem to go white and he gazes down at his new son like a besotted and slightly anxious first-time dad,” Judi James told the publication.

“At one point he reaches back with one hand to clasp a much more relaxed and confident-looking Anne-Marie’s hand in his own as though suddenly aware of the responsibility and downright excitement and delight of having two humans and some sweet dogs to look after,” she then continued.

“With Anne-Marie holding his arm and the two dogs forging ahead, Ant seems keen to show this as an idyllic family unit, gazing into Anne-Marie’s eyes with a tense but wide smile.”

Ant met the King (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ant misses meeting with the King

Last week, Dec met the King during a reception at Buckingham Palace. However, Ant wasn’t present.

Dec later explained why his best pal wasn’t there to meet the monarch.

“I passed on Ant’s apology that he couldn’t be here today because he was at home breastfeeding,” he said.

“I don’t know whether I broke royal protocol by giving that information,” he then added.

