Inside Anne-Marie Corbett’s friendship with Declan Donnelly’s wife Ali: ‘They’ve known each other a long time’

Ant and Dec – who are hosting Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday (May 25) – have a close friendship – and so do their wives!

Here’s an inside look at Anne-Marie Corbett and Ali Astall’s secret friendship – having known each other for a “long time”…

Ant’s wife, Anne-Marie, is pals with Ali (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wife of Ant McPartlin, Anne-Marie, and Ali Astall’s friendship

Back in 2018, when news emerged that Ant had begun a relationship with his former PA, Anne-Marie, Ali was reportedly left in a difficult position.

This was because not only was she friends with Anne-Marie, but she was also close friends with Ant’s ex, Lisa Armstrong.

Speaking to the MailOnline at the time, a source claimed Ali was in a tough situation following news of Ant’s new relationship.

“Ali and Ann Marie are friends, there is no animosity there, they have known each other for a long time and get on well,” they said.

“Ali is also friends with Lisa, they have always been pals, it is a tricky situation for Ali but she is handling the situation well,” they then continued.

“It is a relief for Ant, that Dec and Ali get on so well with Ann Marie. It has made everything a lot easier.”

Ali is a good pal of Anne-Marie’s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How do Anne-Marie and Ali Astall know each other?

Ali and Anne-Marie have known each other for quite some time.

Anne-Marie, 46, and Ali, 45, worked together at the same London-based agency.

They worked alongside each other for 10 years before Anne-Marie began working closely with Ant in 2017.

Anne-Marie and Ali have regularly been spotted meeting up since. In 2019, Ant, Anne-Marie, and Ali were spotted walking their dogs.

They also regularly accompany their other halves on the red carpet.

And, of course, Ali was in attendance when Anne-Marie and Ant tied the knot back in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Anne-Marie and Ant McPartlin welcome baby boy

Last week saw Ant and Anne-Marie share some exciting news – they’d had a baby!

Ant announced the birth of baby Wilder on his Instagram.

Posting a picture of himself cradling Wilder, he captioned the post: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin.

“Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!” he then added.

Kids growing up together

Following Wilder’s birth, it’s been reported that Ant, Anne-Marie, Ali, and Dec are already planning family holidays away together.

Ant is stepfather to Anne-Marie’s daughters from a previous marriage. Dec, meanwhile, has daughter Isla and son Jack with Ali.

“They’re planning lots of playdates and family holidays – they’re all hoping to spend most of the summer in Portugal, as they always do, and are all excited for Wilder’s first holiday. Dec has also joked that Ant and Anne-Marie won’t need to spend a fortune on clothes as they can have all of Jack’s hand-me-downs!” a source told OK! magazine recently.

Read more: Ant McPartlin breaks silence over family tree tattoo backlash days after welcoming baby Wilder

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday, May 25 at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know