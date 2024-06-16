Bake Off legend Paul Hollywood once shared how he might have bitten off more than he could chew over a “promise” he made to Princess Anne.

The Bake Off legend – who is on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Sunday (June 16) – has rubbed shoulders with the royal a few times.

However, it was his second time meeting Princess Anne when he made a “promise” he soon felt like he couldn’t keep.

Paul opened up about meeting the royal (Credit: ITV)

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood on meeting Princess Anne

In April 2024, Paul bagged an MBE. The 58-year-old was honoured for his services to baking and broadcasting, following 14 years as a judge on The Great British Bake Off.

At Buckingham Palace, Paul was given the prestigious award by Princess Anne.

In an interview at the time, he shared with reporters: “I met her [Princess Anne] a few years ago at Buckingham Palace when the (then) Duke of Edinburgh wasn’t very well.

“We were all with members of the royal family and I just happened to be there with Princess Anne, so to see her again today was fantastic.”

Sharing a snippet from their conversation, Paul went on to reveal: “She did say ‘baking is so integral to the DNA of us all. We love the smell’.” Paul then replied: “Absolutely, I grew up with the smell.”

Paul made a promise to Anne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul Hollywood reveals ‘promise’ he made to Princess Anne

But then the silver fox made a promise to the royal – something he instantly regretted. According to Paul, he promised to make her some of her favourite food.

I promised her some, so I put myself on the spot there.

“I think she’s particularly fond of Chelsea buns. I promised her some, so I put myself on the spot there,” he exclaimed.

Princess Anne tipped for Strictly success

In other Princess Anne news, fans are hoping the Princess Royal could appear on the new Strictly series. What’s more, according to one of Strictly’s professionals, the Princess Royal wants to try her luck on the dance floor.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova recently met her royal highness at a ballroom event. It was here that she gushed about her love for the show.

Nadiya The Sun: “She is a Strictly fan and she wants to go on the show — she told me. I think she would be good — there’s a lot of personality there, isn’t there?”

Watch Paul on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Sunday (June 16) at 6:00pm on Channel 4.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: The scandal-hit private lives of Bake Off’s biggest stars

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.